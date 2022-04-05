ENLIGHTEN'S THE REAL CANNABUS PARTNERS WITH THE PHARM ON A MULTI-CITY FIELD TRIP THIS APRIL 2022 SATURDAY, APR. 16 TO SUNDAY, APR 23

The Pharm Partners with Enlighten On An Epic Field Trip Hitting Select Arizona Dispensaries, Featuring DJ Chris Villa, Liquid Death Giveaways, Exclusive Swag, And Community Building Fun!

WHAT: The Pharm launches Field Trip with Enlighten's The Real CannaBus.

WHEN: April 2022

WHERE: Select Arizona dispensaries including Curaleaf and MedMen.

ABOUT: The Pharm is set to go on a field trip in Enlighten's experiential marketing solution, "The Real CannaBus" across Arizona. This bus is fully decked out and ready to party.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth Month, The Pharm is hitting the road in Enlighten's experiential marketing solution, The Real CannaBus. Trekking across Arizona this April, The Pharm Field Trip is spreading inclusivity, accessibility, and sustainability.

To help spread awareness, destigmatize consumption and educate consumers, Enlighten has partnered with mg Magazine. A leader in cannabis journalism, mg shares Enlighten and The Pharm's dedication to advocacy and the future of the industry.

The Field Trip launches in Phoenix on Saturday, April 16 and heads north, ending the tour in Sedona on the 24th. Guests are invited to join local vendors at The Real CannaBus stops to pick up event swag, upcycled takeaways from Liquid Death and Dig It Gardens, exclusive product bundles, and learn more about The Pharm's dedication to our environment. On a mission to redefine "sun-grown", The Pharm is ushering in a new era of cannabis with focus always on the future—for people and the planet.

With this ever-present commitment to quality and community, The Pharm chose Enlighten's The Real CannaBus to create a mobile Earth Month celebration across their home state. The Real CannaBus invites guests to experience the brand and its mission first-hand and create shareable moments with friends.

See the full list of stops and learn more about The Pharm Field Trip at https://thepharmaz.com/fieldtrip .

About The Pharm:

The Pharm is redefining the standard of sun-grown cannabis with its pre-packed flower, pre-rolls and vapes. We're talkin' climate-friendly cannabis that is consistent, potent, and priced for sharing. Their grow is located in Willcox, AZ. One of the most optimal climates due to weather patterns and elevation. Their cultivation space encompasses a 7 acre (300,00 sq ft) Dutch Glass Greenhouse, in addition to 10 acres of outdoor growing space. The Pharm is on a mission to use their scale to inspire the industry and consumers to live a more sustainable lifestyle. To learn more, visit thepharmaz.com .

About mg Magazine:

Founded in 2015, mg Magazine is the multi-platform media resource retail executives, buyers, investors, manufacturers, marketers, and agencies in the U.S. cannabis industry turn to for the expert insight and analysis they need to drive revenue and growth. By providing actionable intelligence about emerging trends, best practices, and innovation, mg's principled, unbiased, factual journalism helps the industry navigate the present while preparing for the future. Visit mgretailer.com.

About Enlighten

Enlighten is the cannabis industry's most trusted platform built to maximize omnichannel presence. With the mission to grow the cannabis industry, Enlighten's ecosystem is designed to deliver solutions that reach cannabis and canna-curious consumers precisely within the physical, digital or social moments that matter most. As pioneers and proven experts of in-dispensary tv menus, digital signage, and cannabis-compliant digital advertising, Enlighten provides cannabis industry partners the opportunity to INFLUENCE, SURROUND, and ACTIVATE those consumers everywhere with unprecedented ease, accessibility, and reach. Learn more at getenlightened.io .

