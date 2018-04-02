EnLink Midstream Announces Conference Call on May 2 to Discuss First-Quarter Earnings

The dial-in number for the call is 1-855-656-0924. Callers outside the United States should dial 1-412-542-4172. Participants can also preregister for the conference call by navigating to http://dpregister.com/10118595. Here, they will receive their dial-in information upon completion of preregistration. Interested parties can access an archived replay of the call on the Investors page of EnLink's website at www.EnLink.com.

EnLink's first-quarter 2018 operations report and earnings press release will be posted at www.EnLink.com after market close on May 1.

Throughout 2018, EnLink intends to provide quarterly financial and operational results, as well as host earnings webcasts and conference calls, according to the following schedule:

Second Quarter 2018:

Tuesday, July 31 : Operations report and earnings press release to be posted at www.EnLink.com after market close

Tuesday, July 31

Wednesday, August 1 : Webcast and conference call to be held at 9 a.m. Central time

: Webcast and conference call to be held at Third Quarter 2018:

Tuesday, November 6 : Operations report and earnings press release to be posted at www.EnLink.com after market close

Tuesday, November 6

Wednesday, November 7 : Webcast and conference call to be held at 9 a.m. Central time

All dates and times are subject to change. Timing updates, along with participation instructions for the webcasts and conference calls, will be provided via press release prior to each quarterly earnings announcement.

About the EnLink Midstream Companies

EnLink provides integrated midstream services across natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL commodities. EnLink operates in several top U.S. basins and is strategically focused on the core growth areas of the Permian's Midland and Delaware basins, Oklahoma's Midcontinent, and Louisiana's Gulf Coast. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC), the General Partner, and EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENLK), the Master Limited Partnership. Visit www.EnLink.com for more information on how EnLink connects energy to life.

Investor Relations: Kate Walsh, Vice President of Investor Relations, 214-721-9696, kate.walsh@enlink.com

Media Relations: Jill McMillan, Vice President of Public & Industry Affairs, 214-721-9271, jill.mcmillan@enlink.com

