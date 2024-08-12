EnLink Midstream Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (ENLC) today announced its intention, subject to market conditions, to offer senior notes in an underwritten public offering. The senior notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior basis by EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (ENLK), a subsidiary of ENLC. ENLC intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general limited liability company purposes, including to repay borrowings under the revolving credit facility and the accounts receivable securitization facility, a portion of which were incurred to purchase ENLK's outstanding Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Units on August 5, 2024.

BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as representatives and joint book-running managers for the offering. A copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by sending a request to:

BofA Securities, Inc. 201 North Tryon Street NC1-022-02-25 Charlotte, NC 28255 Toll-free Phone: 800-294-1322 [email protected] Attention: Prospectus Department Citigroup Global Markets Inc. c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions 1155 Long Island Avenue Edgewood, NY 11717 Toll-free Phone: 800-831-9146 [email protected]







Mizuho Securities USA LLC 1271 Avenue of the Americas New York, NY 10020 Toll-free Phone: 866-271-7403 [email protected] Attention: Debt Capital Markets RBC Capital Markets, LLC Brookfield Place 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor New York, NY 10281 Toll-free Phone: 866-375-6829 [email protected] Attention: Syndicate Operations

You may also obtain these documents free of charge when they are available by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) website at www.sec.gov.

The senior notes and ENLK's guarantee are being offered and will be sold pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the SEC. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. This offering may be made only by means of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to such offering meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About the EnLink Midstream

Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) provides integrated midstream infrastructure services for natural gas, crude oil, and NGLs, as well as CO 2 transportation for carbon capture and sequestration (CCS). Our large-scale, cash-flow-generating asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and North Texas. EnLink is focused on maintaining the financial flexibility and operational excellence that enables us to strategically grow and create sustainable value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although these statements reflect the current views, assumptions, and expectations of ENLC's management, the matters addressed herein involve certain assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual activities, performance, outcomes, and results to differ materially from those indicated herein. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements identified by the words "forecast," "may," "believe," "will," "should," "plan," "predict," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "continue," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated consummation of the offering, the intended use of offering proceeds, the anticipated terms of the securities described herein, other aspects of the offering, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control, including risks and uncertainties related to ENLC's business, market conditions, whether ENLC will consummate the offering, the anticipated use of proceeds, and other risk factors included in ENLC's reports filed with the SEC. An extensive list of factors that can affect ENLC's business are discussed in ENLC's filings with the SEC, including ENLC's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. ENLC assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations: Brian Brungardt, Senior Director of Investor Relations, 214-721-9353, [email protected]

Media Relations: Megan Wright, Director of Corporate Communications, 214-721-9694, [email protected]

