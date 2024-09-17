EnLink Midstream Announces Redemption of Its 6.000% Series C Preferred Units

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) ("ENLC") today announced that its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Partners, LP ("ENLK"), gave the required notice pursuant to the Eleventh Amended and Restated Agreement of Limited Partnership of ENLK to optionally redeem all of ENLK's 6.000% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (the "Series C Preferred Units") on September 17, 2024 (the "Redemption Date"). ENLC intends to fund the redemption and associated costs with borrowings under its revolving credit facility. The redemption price for the Series C Preferred Units will be $1,008.28 per Series C Preferred Unit, including accumulated and unpaid distributions to, but not including, the Redemption Date.

A notice of redemption is being sent to all holders of the Series C Preferred Units by Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, the paying agent for the Series C Preferred Units. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell any security, including the Series C Preferred Units, nor a solicitation for an offer to purchase any security, including the Series C Preferred Units.

About EnLink Midstream

Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) provides integrated midstream infrastructure services for natural gas, crude oil, and NGLs, as well as CO 2 transportation for carbon capture and sequestration (CCS). Our large-scale, cash-flow-generating asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and North Texas. EnLink is focused on maintaining the financial flexibility and operational excellence that enables us to strategically grow and create sustainable value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although these statements reflect the current views, assumptions, and expectations of ENLC's management, the matters addressed herein involve certain assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual activities, performance, outcomes, and results to differ materially from those indicated herein. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements identified by the words "forecast," "may," "believe," "will," "should," "plan," "predict," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "continue," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated redemption of the Series C Preferred Units and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control, including risks and uncertainties related to ENLC's business, market conditions, whether ENLC will consummate the offering, the anticipated use of proceeds, and other risk factors included in ENLC's reports filed with the SEC. An extensive list of factors that can affect ENLC's business are discussed in ENLC's filings with the SEC, including ENLC's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. ENLC assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations: Brian Brungardt, Senior Director of Investor Relations, 214-721-9353, [email protected]

Media Relations: Megan Wright, Director of Corporate Communications, 214-721-9694, [email protected]

