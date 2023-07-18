EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distribution and Schedules Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

News provided by

EnLink Midstream, LLC

18 Jul, 2023, 17:03 ET

DALLAS, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) today announced a quarterly distribution for the second quarter of 2023 and announced it will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, August 2, at 8 a.m. Central time to discuss its second quarter 2023 earnings.

Second Quarter Distribution Declaration
EnLink's Board of Directors declared a cash distribution of $0.125 per common unit for the second quarter of 2023, which is unchanged from the first quarter 2023 distribution. The second quarter 2023 cash distribution will be paid on August 11, 2023, to unitholders of record on July 28, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast Details
EnLink will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, August 2, at 8 a.m. Central time to discuss second quarter 2023 earnings. The conference call will be broadcast via an internet webcast, which can be accessed on the Investors page of EnLink's website Investors.EnLink.com. Interested parties can access an archived replay of the webcast on EnLink's website for at least 90 days following the event.

EnLink's investor presentation and earnings press release will be posted on the Investors page of EnLink's website at Investors.EnLink.com after market close on Tuesday, August 1.

All dates and times are subject to change. Any timing updates, along with participation instructions for the webcasts and conference calls, will be provided via press release prior to the event.

About EnLink Midstream
Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) provides integrated midstream infrastructure services for natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGLs, as well as CO2 transportation for carbon capture and sequestration (CCS). Our large-scale, cash-flow-generating asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and North Texas. EnLink is focused on maintaining the financial flexibility and operational excellence that enables us to strategically grow and create sustainable value. Visit www.EnLink.com to learn how EnLink connects energy to life.

Investor Relations: Brian Brungardt, Director of Investor Relations, 214-721-9353, [email protected]
Media Relations: Megan Wright, Director of Corporate Communications, 214-721-9694, [email protected]

SOURCE EnLink Midstream, LLC

Also from this source

EnLink Midstream Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distribution and Schedules Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Earnings

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.