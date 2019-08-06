EnLink Midstream Executive Chairman Barry Davis to Reassume CEO Role

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) announced today that Barry E. Davis, the company's Executive Chairman who led EnLink as its Chief Executive Officer from its founding in 2014 to 2018, will reassume the role of Chief Executive Officer, in addition to continuing to serve as Chairman, effective August 8, 2019. Michael J. Garberding will be leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.

"I am very excited to return to lead EnLink during this defining time for our company and industry," Davis said. "I am incredibly passionate about this company, the strength of our diversified asset portfolio, and our ability to win in this environment. EnLink is competitively advantaged with a best-in-class team, differentiated portfolio of operations, deep customer relationships, strong financial profile, and a strategic partner, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), who is committed to investing in our long-term growth. Our top priority is to unlock the value of these strengths to drive forward our next phase of growth and success.

"I would like to express my gratitude to Mike who has been my close partner in growing the company for the past 11 years. He leaves behind a strong legacy, having helped build EnLink into the diversified company that it is today, and I wish him the best in his future pursuits."

Davis served as CEO of EnLink, and its predecessor company Crosstex Energy, which he founded in 1996, until January 2018 when he became Executive Chairman. Davis has been instrumental in driving EnLink's vision and growth, which under his leadership has grown into a Fortune 500 company with over $7 billion of revenues.

"Now is the right time for Barry to return as CEO to accelerate the company's strategy and capitalize on compelling growth opportunities, during this transformative time for the industry," said Will Brilliant, a Director on EnLink's Board of Directors and a Partner at Global Infrastructure Partners. "Barry is an exceptional leader with deep knowledge, experience and relationships, having successfully built EnLink into what it is today. He is the right CEO to guide EnLink into its next chapter of growth."

Separately, EnLink appointed Thomas W. Horton, a highly respected business executive and Partner at GIP, to the EnLink Board of Directors. Horton previously served as Chairman and CEO of American Airlines. During his time at American Airlines, he led the company through a successful restructuring and turnaround culminating in the merger with US Airways, creating the world's largest airline. He also serves as the lead director on the Boards of Directors of General Electric Co. and Walmart Inc.

"Tom brings extensive leadership, transformation experience and transaction expertise to EnLink's Board," Davis said. "His appointment is a testament to GIP's confidence in and commitment to our long-term growth and success. We have no doubt that Tom will make many contributions to our company and are excited to welcome him to the Board."

Following Horton's appointment, EnLink's Board will consist of nine directors, including four GIP partners.

EnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink's best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL capabilities. Our purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink's strong financial foundation and commitment to execution excellence drive competitive returns and value for our employees, customers, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC). Visit www.EnLink.com to learn how EnLink connects energy to life.

