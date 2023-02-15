EnLink Midstream Files 2022 Annual Report

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) today announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A copy of the 10-K may be found on EnLink's Investors website at http://investors.enlink.com by clicking "SEC Filings" and then "Annual Reports." Unitholders may request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements free of charge by sending a request to: EnLink Midstream, 1722 Routh Street, Suite 1300, Dallas, Texas 75201, Attention: Investor Relations.

About EnLink Midstream

Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) provides integrated midstream infrastructure services for natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGLs, as well as CO 2 transportation for carbon capture and sequestration (CCS). Our large-scale, cash-flow-generating asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and North Texas. EnLink is focused on maintaining the financial flexibility and operational excellence that enables us to strategically grow and create sustainable value. Visit www.EnLink.com to learn how EnLink connects energy to life.

Investor Relations: Brian Brungardt, Director of Investor Relations, 214-721-9353, [email protected]

Media Relations: Megan Wright, Director of Corporate Communications, 214-721-9694, [email protected]

