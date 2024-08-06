EnLink Midstream Issues 2023 Sustainability Report

Announces achievement of methane emissions intensity target ahead of schedule

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) today issued its 2023 Sustainability Report at http://sustainability.enlink.com. The report showcases EnLink's sustainability progress made throughout 2023 and provides an overview of EnLink's sustainability program.

EnLink announced in the 2023 Sustainability Report that its methane emissions intensity reduction target was met in late 2023, reducing scope 1 methane emissions intensity by 30% from a 2020 baseline. The achievement was completed one year ahead of target.

EnLink Midstream provides integrated midstream infrastructure services for natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGLs, as well as CO₂ transportation for carbon capture and sequestration (CCS). Our large-scale, cash-flow-generating asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and North Texas.

