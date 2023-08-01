EnLink Midstream Issues Fifth Annual Sustainability Report

Digital report includes progress on emissions intensity reduction and overview of carbon transportation business

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) today issued its 2022 Sustainability Report at http://sustainability.enlink.com. The digital report showcases EnLink's sustainability achievements during 2022, including progress on the company's emissions intensity reduction goals and its carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) transportation business that will help reduce emissions across other industries.

"EnLink's 2022 Sustainability Report demonstrates how a focus on sustainability at all levels of the company can create value for our employees, customers, communities, and investors," EnLink Chief Executive Officer Jesse Arenivas said. "While last year was impressive, we are looking forward to the 'future of midstream' that EnLink is building, coupling traditional midstream (oil and gas delivery) with new midstream (carbon transportation solutions). We're providing energy products critical to powering our modern society and promoting America's energy independence, while also offering solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across multiple industries that utilize these products."

Highlighted Sustainability Achievements

Achievements and progress updates in environmental, social, and governance areas covered in the 2022 Sustainability Report include:

Energy Transformation Achievements:

Announced landmark agreement to provide carbon transportation for ExxonMobil in support of carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) activities that will reduce existing emissions in an industrial area of Louisiana



Continued to pursue energy transformation opportunities that leverage EnLink's extensive pipeline network to build a scalable CCS business; repurposing redundant natural gas pipelines has a lower environmental impact than entirely new build systems while still meeting energy demand

Environmental and Safety Achievements:

Achieved reductions of 2,866 metric tonnes (MT) of methane emissions or approximately 71, 650 MT of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO₂e) emissions in 2022, putting us approximately 63% of the way to complete our goal of achieving a 30% reduction in scope 1 methane emissions intensity over 2020 levels by 2024

Set a company record by achieving a full year without a single lost-time injury, resulting in EnLink receiving the 2022 Perfect Record Award for the first time from GPA Midstream Association. EnLink was the only Division I company to win the award in 2022

Social Achievements:

Volunteered approximately 1,300 hours to community nonprofits and causes, including during "Month of Service" organized by EnLink's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Action Team



Improved our Parental Leave Policy to grant employees who give birth up to 10 weeks of 100% paid childbirth recovery leave



Reported that EnLink's four-person Executive Leadership Team currently includes two leaders with ethnic diversity and one woman

Governance Achievements:

Expanded data reporting to include five years of data in EnLink's performance data chart and included a new index that aligns with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures



Tied 80% of EnLink's executive compensation to performance-driven incentives and targeted compensation for each executive role at the market median (50th percentile)



Included a "Safety and Sustainability Scorecard" weighted at 15% within EnLink's Short-Term Incentive Program

