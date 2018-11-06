EnLink Midstream Launches Open Season for Expansion of Cajun-Sibon Pipeline System in Texas, Louisiana Gulf Coast

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The EnLink Midstream companies (EnLink), EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENLK) (the Partnership or ENLK) and EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (the General Partner or ENLC), today announced that a subsidiary of the Partnership, EnLink NGL Pipeline, LP, will launch a binding open season for expansion capacity volume commitments for common carrier transportation service on its existing Cajun-Sibon natural gas liquids pipeline system. EnLink previously announced the Cajun-Sibon III pipeline expansion plans concurrently with publishing its third quarter 2018 earnings results. EnLink expects Cajun-Sibon III to be operational during the second quarter of 2019.

The open season begins November 8, 2018, at 8 a.m. Central time and will close December 10, 2018, at 5 p.m. Central time. A complete description and additional details regarding the expansion capacity open season are available by contacting Clayton Jeans, Director of Distribution and Commercial Services, at 713-739-3235 or clayton.jeans@enlink.com.

About the EnLink Midstream Companies

EnLink provides integrated midstream services across natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL commodities. EnLink operates in several top U.S. basins and is strategically focused on the core growth areas of the Permian's Midland and Delaware basins, Oklahoma's Midcontinent, and Louisiana's Gulf Coast. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC), the General Partner, and EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENLK), the Master Limited Partnership. Visit www.EnLink.com for more information on how EnLink connects energy to life.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Partnership and the General Partner based upon management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors the Partnership and the General Partner believe are appropriate in the circumstances. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the project's open season, the project's characteristics, and the timing for Cajun-Sibon III becoming operational. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Partnership and the General Partner, which may cause the Partnership's and the General Partner's actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks discussed in the Partnership's and the General Partner's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Partnership and the General Partner have no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations: Kate Walsh, Vice President of Investor Relations, 214-721-9696, kate.walsh@enlink.com

Media Relations: Jill McMillan, Vice President of Public & Industry Affairs, 214-721-9271, jill.mcmillan@enlink.com

SOURCE EnLink Midstream

Related Links

http://www.enlink.com

