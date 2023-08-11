EnLink Midstream Names Chief Commercial Officer

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) announced today that it has named Dilanka Seimon as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Seimon joins EnLink on Tuesday, August 15.

"We've looked for some time for the right person with the right combination of leadership skills for this important role, and we are thrilled to have found that in Dilanka," EnLink Chief Executive Officer Jesse Arenivas said. "Dilanka has a proven track record of driving commercial growth across multiple energy commodities and has successfully executed business development for new energy infrastructure. He also shares EnLink's conviction that the midstream sector has a significant opportunity to lead in the energy transformation and is excited to create our next wave of commercial growth, as EnLink builds 'the future of midstream.'"

Seimon joins EnLink with over 20 years of experience in strategy and commercial leadership roles across the upstream and midstream energy industries, spanning both traditional hydrocarbon energy and emerging energy sectors, such as carbon capture and storage, renewable fuels, hydrogen, and carbon markets.

Most recently, he served as Vice President of Alternative Energy at Energy Transfer. Prior to Energy Transfer, he served as Vice President Sales and Marketing at BHP, leading teams responsible for logistics and marketing of BHP's global oil, gas, NGL, and LNG production portfolio, as well as energy procurement for BHP. Prior to that, he held various roles in natural gas trading, marketing, and origination.

Seimon is a graduate of the General Management Program at Harvard Business School. He also received a Master of Business Administration from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Georgia College & State University.

About EnLink Midstream

Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) provides integrated midstream infrastructure services for natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGLs, as well as CO 2 transportation for carbon capture and sequestration (CCS). Our large-scale, cash-flow-generating asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and North Texas. EnLink is focused on maintaining the financial flexibility and operational excellence that enables us to strategically grow and create sustainable value. Visit www.enlink.com to learn how EnLink connects energy to life.

