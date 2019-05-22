EnLink Midstream Names New Business and Corporate Development Leader

DALLAS, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) today named Justin Griffin as the company's Senior Vice President of Business and Corporate Development. In his new role, Griffin will oversee EnLink's strategic growth plan and reinforce the company's focus on new project development and merger and acquisition (M&A) activity.

"Justin and his team are focused on finding highly accretive projects and transactions that leverage EnLink's existing asset platform and create value for our company, customers, and investors," EnLink President and CEO Mike Garberding said. "Our purposely built asset platform provides tremendous access to multicommodity opportunities, while our partnership with Global Infrastructure Partners provides access to competitive capital. The strength of our teams, partners, and assets uniquely positions EnLink to take advantage of organic and M&A opportunities."

Griffin has held a variety of functional and management roles in engineering, construction, and business development during his 12-year tenure with EnLink and its predecessor company. He most recently served as Vice President – Business Development, a role in which he led business development efforts across crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas gathering and processing, as well as focused on development efforts for EnLink's Oklahoma assets. He earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Texas A&M University.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink's best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL capabilities. Our purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink's strong financial foundation and commitment to execution excellence drive competitive returns and value for our employees, customers, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC). Visit www.EnLink.com to learn how EnLink connects energy to life.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although these statements reflect the current views, assumptions, and expectations of EnLink's management, the matters addressed herein involve certain assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual activities, performance, outcomes, and results to differ materially from those indicated herein. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements identified by the words "may," "will," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding potential projects and transactions, growth strategy, the market position of EnLink, and the availability of capital. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control, including risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and EnLink's business. An extensive list of factors that can affect EnLink's business are discussed in EnLink Midstream, LLC's and EnLink Midstream Partners, LP's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EnLink Midstream, LLC's and EnLink Midstream Partners, LP's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Neither EnLink Midstream, LLC nor EnLink Midstream Partners, LP assumes any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations: Kate Walsh, Vice President of Investor Relations, 214-721-9696, kate.walsh@enlink.com

Media Relations: Jill McMillan, Vice President of Public & Industry Affairs, 214-721-9271, jill.mcmillan@enlink.com

