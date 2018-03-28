DALLAS, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The EnLink Midstream companies (EnLink), EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC), the General Partner, and EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENLK), the Master Limited Partnership, announced today that representatives of EnLink will attend and meet with investors at the following conferences:
- Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour in Dallas on Wednesday, April 4
- Mizuho Energy Summit, Napa, California, on Monday, April 9
A copy of EnLink's operations report for the fourth quarter of 2017 is available on the Investors' page of www.EnLink.com.
About the EnLink Midstream Companies
EnLink provides integrated midstream services across natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL commodities. EnLink operates in several top U.S. basins and is strategically focused on the core growth areas of the Permian's Midland and Delaware basins, Oklahoma's Midcontinent, and Louisiana's Gulf Coast. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC), the General Partner, and EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENLK), the Master Limited Partnership. Visit www.EnLink.com for more information on how EnLink connects energy to life.
Investor Relations: Kate Walsh, Vice President of Investor Relations, 214-721-9696, kate.walsh@enlink.com
Media Relations: Jill McMillan, Vice President of Public & Industry Affairs, 214-721-9271, jill.mcmillan@enlink.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enlink-midstream-to-participate-in-investor-conferences-300621326.html
SOURCE EnLink Midstream
Share this article