EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences

Raymond James Boston Spring Investors Conference in Boston on Tuesday, June 5

on Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Energy Credit Conference in New York on Wednesday, June 6

on Wells Fargo 2018 Kick the Tires Tour - Texas / Oklahoma /STACK Tour in Oklahoma City on Thursday, June 7

2018 Kick the Tires Tour - / /STACK Tour in on J.P. Morgan 2018 Energy Conference in New York on Monday, June 18 , and Tuesday, June 19

A copy of EnLink's operations report for the first quarter of 2018 is available on the Investors' page of www.EnLink.com.

About the EnLink Midstream Companies

EnLink provides integrated midstream services across natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL commodities. EnLink operates in several top U.S. basins and is strategically focused on the core growth areas of the Permian's Midland and Delaware basins, Oklahoma's Midcontinent, and Louisiana's Gulf Coast. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC), the General Partner, and EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENLK), the Master Limited Partnership. Visit www.EnLink.com for more information on how EnLink connects energy to life.

Investor Relations: Kate Walsh, Vice President of Investor Relations, 214-721-9696, kate.walsh@enlink.com

Media Relations: Jill McMillan, Vice President of Public & Industry Affairs, 214-721-9271, jill.mcmillan@enlink.com

