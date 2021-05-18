EnLink Midstream to Present at the 2021 Energy Infrastructure Council Investor Conference

DALLAS, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) announced today that it will host investor meetings at the Energy Infrastructure Council (EIC) Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 19, and Thursday, May 20, in Las Vegas. Benjamin D. Lamb, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Pablo G. Mercado, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, May 20, as part of the conference.

EnLink's latest presentation, the quarterly report for the first quarter of 2021, is currently available for download on the Investors' page of www.EnLink.com. EnLink's 2020 Sustainability Report is available at http://sustainability.enlink.com.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink's best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL capabilities. Our purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink's strong financial foundation and commitment to execution excellence drive competitive returns and value for our employees, customers, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC). Visit www.EnLink.com to learn how EnLink connects energy to life.

Investor Relations: Brian Brungardt, Director of Investor Relations, 214-721-9353, [email protected]

Media Relations: Jill McMillan, Vice President of Strategic Relations & Public Affairs, 214-721-9271, [email protected]

SOURCE EnLink Midstream, LLC

Related Links

https://www.enlink.com

