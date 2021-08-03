Enlivant Certified as a Great Place to Work® For Third Consecutive Year

Enlivant certified as a Great Place to Work for the third year in a row Tweet this

"This is a special milestone, achieved by an exceptional workforce under extraordinarily difficult circumstances," said Dan Guill Chief Executive Officer. "None of this would be possible without the compassion, empathy, and humility of leadership and the entire Enlivant team."

Guill's calming leadership style played a significant role in guiding Enlivant through the pandemic. He became CEO in April 2021 after serving as President and Chief Operating Officer. He's helped build a resilient, vibrant culture, develop talented leaders, and prioritize Enlivant's Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging program.

A significant part of Enlivant's certification is credited to its industry-leading prioritization of the health and safety of its workforce during the COVID crisis, including vaccine programs. At least 95 percent of Enlivant employees and residents have been inoculated against COVID-19.

About Enlivant

Since 1981, Enlivant has delivered a pioneering approach to assisted living designed to give our residents a supportive, stimulating environment where they thrive in mind, body, and soul. With more than 200 communities across the United States and more than 7000 residents, we strive to be the nation's most trusted senior living provider. Learn more at www.enlivant.com

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified Great Workplace and employees are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work.

