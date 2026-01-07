Enliven Therapeutics Bolsters Board to Prepare for Next Phase of Development

Scott Garland, a seasoned biopharma executive with a strong track record of leading successful companies and drug launches, joins Enliven's Board of Directors

Building on positive data reported in 2025, Enliven continues to prepare for Phase 3 trial initiation in 2026 and the commercialization of ELVN-001

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (Enliven or the Company) (Nasdaq: ELVN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Scott Garland to its Board of Directors and the planned resignation of Andrew Phillips, Ph.D., who has decided to step down, effective January 7, 2026, as the Company transitions its focus to late-stage development and commercialization.

"We are pleased to welcome Scott Garland to our Board at this next stage of Enliven's development. Scott brings vast experience spanning oncology and hematology commercialization at both big pharma and early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical companies," said Rick Fair, Chief Executive Officer of Enliven. "Scott's skills and proven experience in scaling organizations and leading commercial teams within the biopharmaceutical industry will be invaluable to us as we advance ELVN-001 into a pivotal Phase 3 trial in patients with chronic myeloid leukemia later this year."

"I am very excited to join Enliven's Board," said Mr. Garland. "I believe ELVN-001 has the potential to be the best-in-class ATP-competitive inhibitor, and I look forward to partnering with the Enliven leadership team to advance its development in pursuit of a more effective, tolerable and convenient therapy for individuals living with CML."

Mr. Garland has more than 30 years of commercial leadership experience across the pharmaceutical industry. He currently serves as a Venture Advisor at Vida Ventures and as an Advisor to Google Ventures. Prior to this, he was the Chief Executive Officer at PACT Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage privately held biopharmaceutical company. Mr. Garland also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc., where he successfully led the company through development, commercialization and ultimately through its acquisition by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Earlier in his career, Mr. Garland served as Chief Commercial Officer at Relypsa, Inc. and Exelixis, Inc. He has also held numerous commercial leadership and sales and marketing positions at Genentech, Inc., Amgen Inc., and Merck & Co., Inc. Mr. Garland was responsible for the launch or marketing of many important therapeutics, including Avastin and Rituxan. He currently sits on the boards of directors of LB Pharmaceuticals Inc., Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. Mr. Garland holds an M.B.A. from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business and a B.A. from California Polytechnic University (San Luis Obispo).

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Andy for his many contributions to Enliven during a critical period of the Company's early growth," said Rich Heyman, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Andy's scientific insight and early-stage development experience have been instrumental as we advanced ELVN-001 into the clinic. We are grateful for his service and are pleased to welcome Scott Garland to the Board as we enter our next phase focused on late-stage development and commercialization."

"Serving on Enliven's Board during its preclinical and early clinical development has been incredibly rewarding," said Andrew Phillips, Ph.D. "As the Company transitions toward late-stage development, the timing is right for me to step aside to allow the Board's evolution in support of this next phase. I am proud of the progress the team has made and look forward to watching Enliven's continued success."

Following the positive clinical data reported for ELVN-001 in 2025, Enliven enters the new year focused on the initiation of its planned Phase 3 pivotal trial in 2026 and advancing toward potential commercialization. The strength of the ELVN-001 dataset and the Company's clear path forward have driven recent leadership and Board enhancements, including the appointment of Rick Fair as Chief Executive Officer in December and the addition of Scott Garland to the Board. These changes underscore Enliven's commitment to aligning experienced leadership and governance with its transition into late-stage development and future commercialization.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to help people not only live longer, but live better. Enliven aims to address existing and emerging unmet needs with a precision oncology approach that improves survival and enhances overall well-being. Enliven's discovery process combines deep insights in clinically validated biological targets and differentiated chemistry to design potentially first-in-class or best-in-class therapies. Enliven is based in Boulder, Colorado.

