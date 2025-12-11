Enliven Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants as Permitted by the Nasdaq Listing Rules

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. ("Enliven"), (Nasdaq: ELVN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics, today announced that on December 11, 2025, Enliven granted an inducement stock option to purchase 875,000 shares of Enliven's common stock to Richard Fair, Enliven's President and Chief Executive Officer and member of the board of directors, in connection with the commencement of Richard Fair's employment.

The inducement stock option has an exercise price of $18.77 per share, which is equal to the closing price of a share of Enliven's common stock on the grant date, and shall vest as follows: 25% of the shares subject to the inducement stock option shall vest on the one year anniversary of December 11, 2025, and an additional one forty-eighth (1/48th) of the shares subject to the inducement stock option shall vest monthly thereafter, subject to continued service through each vesting date.

The inducement award is subject to the terms of the Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. 2025 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and related form of option agreement, and was granted as an inducement material to Mr. Fair to enter into employment with Enliven in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to help people not only live longer, but live better. Enliven aims to address existing and emerging unmet needs with a precision oncology approach that improves survival and enhances overall well-being. Enliven's discovery process combines deep insights in clinically validated biological targets and differentiated chemistry to design potentially first-in-class or best-in-class therapies. Enliven is based in Boulder, Colorado.

