Enlogic, a Division of CIS, Announces the EN2.0 Series of Power Distribution Units

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CIS announces the immediate availability of the new Enlogic EN2.0 series of Intelligent Power Distribution Units (iPDUs), to improve the way users manage their data center rack power.

"Our focus is usability," said Mike Jansma, Vice President of Strategy & Business Development at CIS. "We bring the most advanced technology into the data center and incorporate features that take the worry and complication out of IT power distribution."

Patent pending technology allows users to configure and change the LED border color to differentiate power sources in a rack.

One of those features enables on-the-spot PDU customization: configurable LED border colors for power source identification. This patent-pending technology comes standard on all EN2.0 products and allows users to configure and change the LED border color to differentiate power sources in a rack. Enlogic is the only manufacturer to offer this technology with their high visibility Network Management Controller.

The launch of EN2.0 comes on the heels of CIS' grand opening of two new state-of-the-art PDU factories in Wuxi, China and Bangalore, India. "Our brand new, company-owned factories are equipped with automated technology to guarantee the highest quality with fast lead time," said Shubhayu Chakraborty, Chief Operating Officer at CIS.

EN2.0 iPDUs provide the quality details that Enlogic has become known for: the toolless, hot-swappable NMC to guarantee uptime for connected devices, the low form factor which enables a higher density PDU with a smaller footprint, and the locking outlets to protect from accidental power interruptions.

EN2.0 series of Power Distribution Units are immediately available through Enlogic channel partners. To learn more about how to upgrade your data center with Enlogic's EN2.0 series of iPDUs today, go to www.enlogic.com.

About CIS and Enlogic: Founded in 1955, CIS specializes in electro-mechanical products and solutions for the data center market. Today, it is the leading global design manufacturer of IT server rails and the fastest growing design manufacturer of private label and CIS' own Enlogic branded power distribution product line. With more than 2 million PDUs manufactured to date, CIS products are providing advanced power distribution in data centers throughout the world.

For more information, press only:

Jennifer Greffet

636-821-5256

jgreffet@cisww.com

For more information on the EN2.0 Series of Power Distribution Units:

www.enlogic.com

Related Files

enlogic logo with CIS tag-2.png

Related Images

enlogics-en2-0-pdu.jpg

Enlogic's EN2.0 PDU

Patent pending technology allows users to configure and change the LED border color to differentiate power sources in a rack.

Related Links

Enlogic

CIS

SOURCE Enlogic, a Division of CIS

Related Links

https://www.enlogic.com

