Enmark Systems and Bayern Unite

CARMEL, Ind. and ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the best-known full line metal service center software leaders, Enmark Systems and Bayern Software, announced today that the companies have joined forces. The combined organization will operate as Enmark Systems and will serve the largest number of metal service centers in North America. Both Enmark and Bayern have long-standing records of delivering intuitive and easy-to-use software from top floor to shop floor, coupled with best-in-class support. Now with this merger, metal service centers and fabricators of any size can confidently employ state-of-the-art ERP software to operate more efficiently and grow their bottom line.

Bayern's Steel Plus software has been used by metal service centers and fabricators for over 35 years. The company's newest ERP, Capstone, was built from decades of working alongside their customers on solutions that range from inventory control, demand forecasting, purchasing, sales to customer relationship management. Enmark's award-winning Eniteo software, voted the top ERP software for metal service centers by Metal Center News, is deployed in hundreds of centers.

During the next several months, the focus for the combined organization will be on seamless integration and product development in the areas of inventory demand and asset management, business intelligence, broader mobile applications, integrated payment processing and customer portals. "Our customers have told us they want to make smart, just-in-time data-driven decisions and operate in a paperless environment. They want process controls and custom workflows to operate in a frictionless way. That's where our product development is focused," according to Ben Lion, President, Enmark Systems. "We look forward to working with Greg Bayer and the entire Bayern team. They are highly regarded with strong ties to their customers and a deep understanding of the industry."

Greg Bayer, Founder of Bayern, will be Executive Vice President of Enmark Systems. "We are bringing together the best people who create the most innovative products that deliver the most value so metal service centers can drive significant growth," says Bayer. "This is a great move for our customers and our team."

Founded in 1985, Bayern has been developing ERP applications for metal service centers and fabricators. Equipped with decades of industry experience, Bayern understands the industry. Hundreds of organizations use Bayern's applications to process over three million sales orders a year.

Founded in 1983, Enmark's philosophy has never changed – powering the connected service center industry with the latest technology to enhance operations from the shop floor to the top floor. The company's flagship product, ENITEO, was launched in late 2004 and has since become the most widely adopted ERP, pricing and inventory software platform for the metal service center industry. For more, visit enmark.com .

