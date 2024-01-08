Enmark Systems and Bayern Unite

News provided by

Enmark Systems, Inc.

08 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

Powerful Combination Offers Best in Class Software for All Size Metal Service Centers & Fabricators

CARMEL, Ind. and ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the best-known full line metal service center software leaders, Enmark Systems and Bayern Software, announced today that the companies have joined forces.  The combined organization will operate as Enmark Systems and will serve the largest number of metal service centers in North America.  Both Enmark and Bayern have long-standing records of delivering intuitive and easy-to-use software from top floor to shop floor, coupled with best-in-class support. Now with this merger, metal service centers and fabricators of any size can confidently employ state-of-the-art ERP software to operate more efficiently and grow their bottom line. 

Bayern's Steel Plus software has been used by metal service centers and fabricators for over 35 years.  The company's newest ERP, Capstone, was built from decades of working alongside their customers on solutions that range from inventory control, demand forecasting, purchasing, sales to customer relationship management.  Enmark's award-winning Eniteo software, voted the top ERP software for metal service centers by Metal Center News, is deployed in hundreds of centers.

During the next several months, the focus for the combined organization will be on seamless integration and product development in the areas of inventory demand and asset management, business intelligence, broader mobile applications, integrated payment processing and customer portals.  "Our customers have told us they want to make smart, just-in-time data-driven decisions and operate in a paperless environment.  They want process controls and custom workflows to operate in a frictionless way.  That's where our product development is focused," according to Ben Lion, President, Enmark Systems.  "We look forward to working with Greg Bayer and the entire Bayern team. They are highly regarded with strong ties to their customers and a deep understanding of the industry."

Greg Bayer, Founder of Bayern, will be Executive Vice President of Enmark Systems.  "We are bringing together the best people who create the most innovative products that deliver the most value so metal service centers can drive significant growth," says Bayer.  "This is a great move for our customers and our team." 

About Bayern Software
Founded in 1985, Bayern has been developing ERP applications for metal service centers and fabricators.  Equipped with decades of industry experience, Bayern understands the industry.  Hundreds of organizations use Bayern's applications to process over three million sales orders a year.

About Enmark Systems
Founded in 1983, Enmark's philosophy has never changed – powering the connected service center industry with the latest technology to enhance operations from the shop floor to the top floor. The company's flagship product, ENITEO, was launched in late 2004 and has since become the most widely adopted ERP, pricing and inventory software platform for the metal service center industry. For more, visit enmark.com. 

Media Contact:
Amy Hastings
[email protected]

SOURCE Enmark Systems, Inc.

Also from this source

Enmark Announces Key Leadership Roles; Sets Path for Next Phase of Growth & Innovation

Enmark Systems, Inc., a provider of ERP software for metal service centers and the developer of award-winning ENITEO, an ERP software platform for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.