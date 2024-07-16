Enmarket Convenience Stores Get Spicy with Tres Picosos Burritos

Breakfast Tastes Muy Bueno with Four New Flavors

DENVER, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tres Picosos, maker of authentic Mexican burritos, is providing affordable, gourmet-level burritos to Enmarket Convenience Stores. The company recently added four burrito flavors to a program that began in November 2022, including sausage breakfast, bacon breakfast, taco beef, and chicken fajita. These flavors are a key driver for Enmarket's to-go customer when choosing to come back for more.

"As a family-owned company, celebrating its 60th Anniversary this year, Enmarket is proud to serve food by a fellow company that embraces the deep heritage of family, and traditional Mexican recipes," said Ryan Krebs, director of food and beverage at Enmarket. "Tres Picosos provides a great menu of high-quality food that our customers demand."

Enmarket is a convenience store and gas station company with 132 locations throughout Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

"Muchas gracias for the entire Enmarket familia and the customers who love Mexican flavors," said Jane Hartgrove, la jefa of Tres Picosos. "The Southeast just became a little spicier, and we're thrilled to satisfy the to-go customer with mouth-watering, south-of-the-border burritos deliciosos."

Tres Picosos burritos are known for more filling and less tortilla, satisfying customers' cravings for flavorful, real authentic Mexican food. The company prepares clean food with minimal preservatives and delivers a robust, balanced spicy flavor profile.

To obtain a sample of Tres Picosos burritos, ask your convenience distributor.

About Tres Picosos

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Tres Picosos — translated as three hotties, or spicy peppers — has produced authentic Mexican burritos for the convenience and foodservice channels since 2005. Tres Picosos burritos have more filling and less tortilla than other convenience offerings. The company offers foil, paper, and clear-film wrapped burritos every day to consumers on the go. All of the delicious ingredients in Tres Picosos burritos are available in bulk for foodservice through its Naughty Chile Taqueria brand. Tres Picosos is a woman-owned business (WBENC) with distribution available nationwide through Dot Foods, Inc. To learn more visit: www.trespicosos.com.

About Enmarket Convenience Stores

Enmarket employs more than 1,300 people and operates 132 convenience stores, 11 quick-serve restaurants, and one fast casual restaurant in Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. The company was founded as Interstate Stations by Robert Demere in 1964.

