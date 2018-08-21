Ennetix Deploys AI-Powered Network Analytics to Diagnose Panzura Access Problems

DAVIS, Calif., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ennetix, a startup with deep roots in the networking space, announces today successful deployment xVISOR, its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered network analytics solution, at Wood Rodgers, Inc., based in Sacramento CA, to assure optimal user experience of applications dependent on the Panzura hybrid-cloud file system.

Applications based on Panzura at Wood Rodgers depend on a complex combination of public and private cloud services, with many network services also coming from the cloud, which impose new challenges in Network Performance Analytics – dynamic allocation of resources and network paths could not be monitored using conventional methods.

xVISOR from Ennetix provided analytics-driven visibility of end-to-end application delivery paths, including mapping of the sliver of network resources the application depends on. xVISOR pinpointed performance issues in cloud-virtualized distributed infrastructures in real time while providing actionable forensic data for rapid triage of problematic incidents.

"When many of our users complained about their inability to access their business-critical applications, xVISOR was able to correctly diagnose in 5 minutes that the problem was due to a user doing a huge file upload which clogged the network bandwidth, starving the bandwidth for other users; without xVISOR, it would have taken us many hours to resolve this issue," said Martin Rodriguez, IT Director, Wood Rodgers, Inc.

As per Dr. Bis Mukherjee, founder Ennetix, "As more enterprises are moving applications to the cloud, network-related application user-experience issues are on the rise. However, legacy solutions fall short as they were designed for on-premise infrastructures only. Based on three decades of research and experience, we have built a solution in xVISOR from the ground up to enable users to immediately pin-point problem location using actionable information which is delivered through our proprietary AI-Powered Inference Engines."

About Ennetix: Based out of Davis, CA, Ennetix product development is funded by multi-million-dollar SBIR grants from the U.S. Government.

