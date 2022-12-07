ENNISMORE ANNOUNCES AIME STUDIOS - AN AWARD-WINNING TEAM OF INTERIOR AND GRAPHIC DESIGNERS

AIME Studios is a fully integrated creative studio that uniquely covers brand, graphics and interior design which together tell authentic stories through every guest touch point.

Click to Download Images

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ennismore, fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, today announces AIME Studios, a specialist team of 30 strong interior and graphic designers responsible for creating globally renowned brands and spaces including Gleneagles, The Hoxton, SO/, TRIBE and Working From_. Formerly known as Ennismore Design Studio, AIME Studios has expanded to also include graphic design, making it unique to Ennismore and grounded in developing and bringing brands to life across the collective. Since 2017, AIME Studios has worked across 12 brands and 22 properties, designing a staggering 2865 hotel rooms, 30 restaurants and bars and 17 meeting and event spaces.

AIME Studios has a demonstrated history of designing award-winning hospitality spaces, receiving industry-acclaim, including The London Design Awards in 2017 and AHEAD Awards in 2018 for Gleneagles, and was shortlisted for the AHEAD Awards 2021 for The Hoxton, Holborn. Most recently AIME Studios won the Dezeen Awards public vote for Hotel and Short-Stay Interior of the Year for The Hoxton, Poblenou and has been shortlisted in two AHEAD Award 2022 categories for Gleneagles Townhouse and The Hoxton, Poblenou, for Best Hotel Conversion and in the Best Hotel Renovation & Restoration categories respectively.

Always designing with the guest experience front of mind, AIME Studios services includes Interior Design, creating environments that flourish functionally and inspire creativity, and Graphic & Identity Design, making every guest touchpoint count.

Some of AIME Studios' projects include:

Gleneagles – Since Ennismore led the acquisition of Gleneagles in 2015, AIME Studios has been at the heart of the reinvigoration of the hotel's brand identity and spaces, touching every aspect of the guest journey and the 850-acre estate. The transformation which celebrates the hotel's rich, glamorous heritage includes all 232 rooms and suites; seven F&B spaces including The Strathearn, The Garden Café and The Dormy; activity spaces including the spa and wellness centre, beauty lodge, meeting and event spaces and the retail arcade; and the creation of Gleneagles & Co, an own brand leather goods, toiletries, and fine foods line. Sensitive to Gleneagles history, AIME evolved the brand's identity, developing unique touchpoints for the restaurants and integrated experiences across the estate, making each moment stand out, and enhancing them through digital channels and the Gleneagles website.

– Since Ennismore led the acquisition of Gleneagles in 2015, AIME Studios has been at the heart of the reinvigoration of the hotel's brand identity and spaces, touching every aspect of the guest journey and the 850-acre estate. The transformation which celebrates the hotel's rich, glamorous heritage includes all 232 rooms and suites; seven F&B spaces including The Strathearn, The Garden Café and The Dormy; activity spaces including the spa and wellness centre, beauty lodge, meeting and event spaces and the retail arcade; and the creation of Gleneagles & Co, an own brand leather goods, toiletries, and fine foods line. Sensitive to Gleneagles history, AIME evolved the brand's identity, developing unique touchpoints for the restaurants and integrated experiences across the estate, making each moment stand out, and enhancing them through digital channels and the Gleneagles website. Gleneagles Townhouse - Gleneagles ventured out of the countryside and into the city of Edinburgh in 2022, with the opening of Gleneagles Townhouse, a 33-bedroom hotel, members club and all-day restaurant. AIME Studios was responsible for designing every aspect of Gleneagles Townhouse, from its standalone brand identity to the incredible interior spaces including the rooms, F&B spaces, the wellness centre.

- Gleneagles ventured out of the countryside and into the city of in 2022, with the opening of Gleneagles Townhouse, a 33-bedroom hotel, members club and all-day restaurant. AIME Studios was responsible for designing every aspect of Gleneagles Townhouse, from its standalone brand identity to the incredible interior spaces including the rooms, F&B spaces, the wellness centre. The Hoxton - AIME Studios is the creative studio behind The Hoxton's series of open house hotels in cities across the UK, Europe and North America . For each Hoxton, AIME has created individual narratives which are each a reflection of the neighbourhoods they are in, inspired by the diversity and originality of the street and the people that surround them.

- AIME Studios is the creative studio behind The Hoxton's series of open house hotels in cities across the UK, and . For each Hoxton, AIME has created individual narratives which are each a reflection of the neighbourhoods they are in, inspired by the diversity and originality of the street and the people that surround them. Working From_ - When Ennismore set out to launch its first coworking space, AIME Studios was tasked with defining the identity and spaces of the new brand. Born from the unofficial workspace of choice, the lobbies of The Hoxton, Working From_ reflected the core values and the atmosphere of the hotel, combining the homey comfort of The Hoxton with all the functional needs of a workspace. From website, social media and collateral, through to interior design, every touchpoint is thoughtfully considered to create a co-working space that works for everyone.

- When Ennismore set out to launch its first coworking space, AIME Studios was tasked with defining the identity and spaces of the new brand. Born from the unofficial workspace of choice, the lobbies of The Hoxton, Working From_ reflected the core values and the atmosphere of the hotel, combining the homey comfort of The Hoxton with all the functional needs of a workspace. From website, social media and collateral, through to interior design, every touchpoint is thoughtfully considered to create a co-working space that works for everyone. New SO/ Identity for SO/ Paris Launch - AIME Studios was responsible for creating the new SO/ brand identity, which was launched alongside the new European flagship, SO/ Paris . A fashion statement hotel, AIME used the mediums of colour, fashion, form and playful typography to bring the hotel's stylish credentials to life, elevating the narrative to sit in-line with the striking interior design of each hotel. This distinct and memorable launch of the new fashion-forward identity coincided with the opening of SO/ Paris and is visible across all digital media, advertising and hotel amenities.

- AIME Studios was responsible for creating the new SO/ brand identity, which was launched alongside the new European flagship, SO/ . A fashion statement hotel, AIME used the mediums of colour, fashion, form and playful typography to bring the hotel's stylish credentials to life, elevating the narrative to sit in-line with the striking interior design of each hotel. This distinct and memorable launch of the new fashion-forward identity coincided with the opening of SO/ and is visible across all digital media, advertising and hotel amenities. TRIBE Identity & TRIBE Canary Wharf London – AIME Studios adapted the brand for the ever-growing TRIBE hotels. A concept shaped by how people want to live and travel today, it redefines affordable hotels with intelligent, design-driven spaces that give guests everything they need. TRIBE's design, inspired by the Memphis group, uses bright pops of colour, bold typography, and playful iconography to bring it to life. For the brand's first London property, TRIBE Canary Wharf, AIME created functional and polished spaces, injected with bespoke, eye-catching design elements and curated art pieces.

Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO of Ennismore, said: "I've had the privilege of having an in-house design and creative team ever since I started Ennismore over 10 years ago and it's fantastic to see AIME Studios today, playing a vital part in what sets us apart, creating authentic and inspiring hotels for both locals and international guests. Our designers have been integral to building our brands, ensuring each hotel remains true to the original brand vision. Testament to their incredible work are the multiple award nominations and wins including the likes of the Hotel Design Awards, the London Design Awards, AHEAD Awards and most recently winning the public vote for the Dezeen Awards for The Hoxton, Poblenou."

The AIME Studios team, with decades of combined experience in hospitality design, is headed-up by Charlie North, VP of Interior Design, and Alex Prior, Design Director, Graphics. Charlie has over 16 years of experience in Interior Design, previously working at David Collins Studio and Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. Charlie has won several reputable awards, including Hospitality Design's "Wave of the Future" in 2019, and was nominated for Hotel Design's Interior Designer of the Year and The Brit List 2022. Alex has over 12 years' experience in Graphic Design. With backgrounds across photography, publishing, and branding agencies, he established and created the multidisciplinary graphic design studio in Ennismore from its infancy and now leads his team covering brand concept and identity, digital design, print design, art direction, and photography and production. Ennismore's Founder and CO-CEO, Sharan Pasricha, and Global Chief Brand & Culture Officer, Martina Luger, oversee the interior and graphic studios, respectively.

Ennismore's unique in-house studios

AIME Studios is one of Ennismore's four specialised in-house studios, driving creativity and innovation, obsessing every guest touch point. They include Carte Blanched– a fully integrated food and beverage studio delivering new and extraordinary culinary experiences; Staymore – a Digital Product & Tech Innovation lab; Partnership Studio – building global brand and activation partnerships, and AIME Studios.

Lifestyle is one of the fastest-growing segments of the hospitality industry, and Ennismore is leading the way with its collective of 14 brands representing 103 operating hotels with a further 144 in the pipeline and over 190 restaurants and bars.

ennismore.com

@ennismore | @aimcreativestudios

PRESS CONTACT

Bacchus Agency

[email protected]

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. It curates and manages unique properties and experiences in some of the most exciting destinations worldwide.

Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021 to create a new autonomous entity, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Creating the world's fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, it brings together Ennismore's know-how in building brands with creative storytelling, design, and authentic experiences, with Accor's wealth of knowledge in delivering scale, network growth and distribution.

Under Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO, and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO, Ennismore comprises 14 brands - with 103 operating properties and a further 144 in the pipeline - and a collection of over 190 culturally relevant and diverse restaurants and nightlife destinations.

Ennismore puts innovation at the centre of everything it does, with four dedicated in-house specialist studios, which obsess every guest touchpoint, including Carte Blanched – a fully integrated F&B concept platform; a creative studio of interior and graphic designers; a digital product and tech innovation lab, and a partnerships and collaborations division.

Ennismore has been included in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies lists in 2020 and 2021; ranked#29 in FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies; and is part of FT Future 100 - the UK's fastest-growing businesses that are shaping the future of their sector.

The Ennismore brands: 21c Museum Hotel, 25hours Hotels, Delano, Gleneagles, Hyde, JO&JOE, Mama Shelter, Mondrian, Morgans Originals, SLS, SO/, The Hoxton, TRIBE and Working From_.

SOURCE Ennismore