ENNISMORE ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL MONDRIAN PROPERTY IN MEXICO CITY, MONDRIAN MEXICO CITY CONDESA

Mondrian Mexico City Condesa will be an inspiring destination resort featuring 183 rooms and 18 suites, a fitness center, a spa, state of the art meeting and event facilities, as well as four unique food and beverage venues, the luxury boutique property will serve as a modern, design-forward addition to this bustling cultural district.

Chadi Farhat, Brand Chief Operating Officer of Mondrian at Ennismore states, "We are delighted to bring our iconic Mondrian brand to Mexico City, and in particular to collaborate with Marcos Sacal and the outstanding team of Grupo Murano in this important development in one of the world's richest destinations for art and culture. From best-in-class food and beverage to top tier entertainment, Mexico is rife with unparalleled experiences and we look forward to having a stake in this amazing, ever-evolving city."

Marcos Sacal, Owner & COO, Grupo Murano, states, "We are delighted to be partnering with Ennismore to bring the vibrant Mondrian experience to the spirit of I421. It is an honor to announce this project, since Mondrian Mexico City Condesa will be a go-to luxury lifestyle brand for culinary and culture-seekers locally & internationally. We look forward to showcasing the incomparable offerings of Mexico's vibrant capital and the debut of this world-class hotel."

Known for its groundbreaking design, attention to arts and entertainment, and diverse programming, the Mondrian brand will bring its signature style and sophistication to La Condesa with the hotel's four unique food & beverage establishments, an attraction for guests and locals alike. Ranging from traditional sit-down settings to nightlife offerings, dining venues will include: Cleo , an elevated ground-floor restaurant and outdoor terrace serving Mediterranean cuisine that flows into La Terrazza at Mondrian, an intimate Italian aperitivo terrace; Skybar , a rooftop bar and nightlife venue with legendary offerings in Miami, the Bahamas, Los Angeles and Paris, featuring a premium mixology program, and The Flower Shop - a brand new bespoke neighborhood destination, combining the allure of a café, fine wine shop and F&B retail.

Situated within the expansive I421 mixed-use complex, formerly known as Conjunto Aristos, and strategically located on famed Aguascalientes Street in the vibrant Condesa neighborhood, Mondrian Mexico City Condesa and the surrounding area will offer a luxurious respite perfectly positioned for access to numerous cultural attractions, leisure activities, and a look into local life. La Condesa is revered for its wide, tree-lined avenues, historic mansions, and art deco design and architecture, while La Roma is known as the city's ultimate hub for new-age arts and culture. Home to many of the city's finest cafes, shops, restaurants, taquerias, bars, and nightclubs, La Roma and La Condesa continue to expand and rise in popularity, further solidifying their place as destinations for dynamic, sophisticated travelers from around the globe.

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. It curates and manages unique properties and experiences in some of the most exciting destinations around the world.

Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021 to create a new autonomous entity, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Creating the world's fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, it brings together Ennismore's know-how in building brands with creative storytelling, design, and authentic experiences, with Accor's wealth of knowledge in delivering scale, network growth, and distribution. Under the leadership of Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO, and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO, Ennismore comprises 14 brands - with 90 operating properties and further 160 in the pipeline - and a collection of over 150 culturally relevant and diverse restaurants and nightlife destinations.

Ennismore puts innovation at the center of everything it does, with four dedicated in-house specialist studios, which obsess every guest touchpoint including Carte Blanched – a fully integrated F&B concept platform; a creative studio of interior and graphic designers; a digital product and tech innovation lab, and a partnerships and collaborations unit. Ennismore is committed to positively impacting the world, with a key focus on creating inclusive communities among its teams and in the places it calls home.

Ennismore has been included in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies lists in 2020 and 2021; ranked#29 in FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies; and is part of FT Future 100 - the UK's fastest-growing businesses that are shaping the future of their sector.

The Ennismore brands: 21c Museum Hotel, 25hours Hotels, Delano, Gleneagles, Hyde, JO&JOE, Mama Shelter, Mondrian, Morgans Originals, SLS, SO/, The Hoxton, TRIBE and Working From_. ennismore.com.

ABOUT MONDRIAN HOTELS & RESIDENCES

Mondrian is more than a hotel: it's a way of travel. Known for its groundbreaking design and progressive programming it is a "must" destination for locals or travelers. Mondrian is always at the heart of the most exciting cultural scenes in the world, serving up innovation and creativity for everyone. Mondrian provides a playful framework so that guests and locals alike can immerse themselves in the culture of each city it inhabits. Design is at the center of the Mondrian experience with hotels designed by some of the world's most famous architects and designers, including Philippe Starck and Marcel Wanders. With six properties in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, London, Doha and Seoul, the brand is on track to more than double its footprint by 2023, with upcoming openings in Bordeaux, Cannes, Singapore, Mexico City, Australia's Gold Coast and more. mondrianhotels.com .

ABOUT GRUPO MURANO

Grupo Murano is a Mexican Real Estate development company with extensive experience in the structuring, development and assessment of industrial, residential, corporate office, and hotel projects in Mexico. The Company also provides comprehensive services, including the execution, construction, management, and operation of a wide variety of real estate projects. Grupo Murano has a national footprint and international outreach. murano.com.mx .

