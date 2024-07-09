Ennoventure Strengthens Leadership with Appointment of New Chief Commercial Officer and Board Member

New Appointments to Accelerate Growth in FMCG, Agro-Machinery, Automotive, Construction, CPG, and Consumer Electronics Sectors

BOSTON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ennoventure, Inc. , a leading global SaaS company in anti-counterfeit solutions, today announced significant leadership changes to support its strategic growth initiatives. The company has appointed Taylor Tresselt as the new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) to drive its commercial strategy and enhance market penetration across key industry verticals. Additionally, Chad Kite, the current CCO, has been promoted to the Ennoventure Board, bringing his extensive industry experience and vision to the company's strategic direction.

Headshot of Chad Kite, the newly promoted Board Member at Ennoventure, Inc. Headshot of Taylor Tresselt, the new Chief Commercial Officer at Ennoventure, Inc. Ennoventure, Unlock the Unseen.

"Ennoventure is at a pivotal point in its journey, and these leadership changes are crucial to support our ambitious growth plans," said Padmakumar Nair, CEO and Co-founder of Ennoventure Inc. "Taylor Tresselt's proven track record in driving significant revenue growth and leading high-performing sales teams will be invaluable. His expertise in the SaaS and tech industry, particularly in cyber security, testing automation, and data analytics, aligns perfectly with our goals. At the same time, Chad Kite's promotion to the Board ensures continuity and strategic oversight. Together, they will help us strengthen our position in key sectors."

Taylor Tresselt joins Ennoventure with over 20 years of experience in the SaaS and tech industry. He has a strong background in strategic account management, sales team development, and business expansion. Tresselt has led companies through triple-digit sales growth and successful exits, and secured millions in funding. His ability to drive large-scale deals and foster long-term customer relationships makes him a perfect fit for Ennoventure.

Chad Kite, in his new role as a Board Member, will continue to contribute to Ennoventure's mission of delivering top-tier brand protection and authentication solutions. His insights and leadership will be invaluable as the company expands its global footprint and explores new markets.

These appointments mark an exciting chapter for Ennoventure as it continues to lead the fight against counterfeiting with its state-of-the-art technology.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.ennoventure.com .

About Ennoventure Inc.

Ennoventure, Inc. is a global SaaS company leading the digital revolution in brand protection, distinguished by its patented invisible signature powered by AI and cryptography. With innovation and people at our core, we empower brands and consumers by authenticating product packages and transforming them into intelligent, connected packaging. Our solutions seamlessly integrate into product packaging without process changes or capital investment. Trusted by major brands worldwide, billions of product packages carry our invisible signatures across industries, including automotive and industrial spare parts, FMCG, agrochemicals, and more. Ennoventure, Inc. is headquartered in Massachusetts and has offices in Dubai and India. Visit www.ennoventure.com to redefine your brand protection strategy.

Media Contact:

Sarah Evans

Zen Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Ennoventure, Inc.