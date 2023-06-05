Enon-Sehoy Mitigation Bank Acquired by Westervelt Ecological Services

MACON COUNTY, Ala., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Westervelt Ecological Services (WES) has acquired the Enon-Sehoy Mitigation Bank (ESMB) located in east-central Alabama between Phenix City and Union Springs. The 283-acre bank, approved by the U.S Army Corps of Engineers, provides bottomland hardwood wetland and stream mitigation credits in the Lower Tallapoosa watershed for unavoidable impacts resulting from activities authorized under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act.

Enon-Sehoy site, 2023

The project name comes from the property's location adjacent to two large conservation and hunting properties – Enon Plantation and Sehoy Plantation. The majority of both Enon and Sehoy properties are enrolled in working forest conservation easements, including a Safe Harbor Agreement for the red-cockaded woodpecker, thus providing ESMB with connectivity to other high-value conservation properties. This project was determined to be an ideal addition to WES' growing portfolio of projects which encompass 35,000 acres of restored and perpetually managed lands. Overall, ESMB advances WES' mission of "being stewards of the land" by striking the balance of supporting economic growth with sustainable natural resource management.

"WES is proud to acquire the Enon-Sehoy Mitigation Bank. The Enon and Sehoy properties are truly one of a kind, and we're excited to offer high-quality mitigation for clients in the Auburn/Opelika, Montgomery, and surrounding areas," says WES Southeast Region Director, John Wigginton.

ESMB's service area includes portions of Barbour, Bullock, Chambers, Elmore, Lee, Macon, Montgomery, Russell, and Tallapoosa Counties that are part of the larger Coosa-Tallapoosa River basin.

To learn more about the project or to inquire about mitigation credits, please contact Casey Rigsby at (334) 339-0010 or via email to [email protected].

About Westervelt Ecological Services: Providing conservation on a landscape scale is the mission of Westervelt Ecological Services. A division of The Westervelt Company, a 139 year-old land stewardship company based in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Westervelt Ecological Services offers mitigation banking solutions for developers and businesses who need to mitigate impacts to wetlands or species across the country. To learn more visit www.wesmitigation.com.

Contact: John Wigginton (334) 332-1717 or [email protected]

Casey Rigsby (334) 339-0010 or [email protected] (Credit Sales)

