Enormous Spectacle Planned for ArtPrize 2024 Opening Celebration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ArtPrize, the international art competition and cultural event held annually in Grand Rapids, Michigan, returns September 13–28, 2024. And it all kicks off with the Opening Celebration on Friday, September 13 at 7:00 p.m.—a huge multi-sensory party held downtown featuring breathtaking fireworks, three different parades, music, mascots, food trucks, cash bars, and the unveiling of a surprise visual spectacle of enormous scale that organizers believe will enthrall and astonish all who attend.

An Extravaganza for Everyone

ArtPrize fireworks in downtown Grand Rapids

The Celebration will begin with three separate parades that will converge at the Pearl Street Bridge. Any and all members of the public are encouraged to participate, strolling amid a festive atmosphere through the downtown streets. Adding to the festivities and leading each parade will be a band, one of which is the Grand Rapids Firefighters Pipes and Drums. Interested participants will gather at 6:30 p.m. at one of the three starting locations: Fish Ladder Park (606 Front Ave NW), 555 Monroe NW, or the ArtPrize ClubHouse (61 Commerce Ave. SW). Each parade will then commence at 7:00 and arrive at the Opening Celebration at approximately 7:30. This series of parades is something ArtPrize hopes will mark the start of a new annual tradition.

A Vibrant Party… Leading to a Giant Surprise

Members of the public will revel in a party atmosphere on the Pearl Street Bridge, enjoying music, food, and drinks, with the event culminating in back-to-back visual displays designed for ultimate wow factor. At 8:45 p.m., organizers will unveil "something big"—a world-class activation making its U.S. premier. As Theresa Anderson, Production and Operations Manager for ArtPrize states, "This is the return of big spectacle for ArtPrize. We want to put Grand Rapids on the map with this celebration and make it something people will look forward to every year."

And after the surprise spectacle is unveiled and experienced, an enormous fireworks show will follow at 9:00, lighting up the bridge, the Grand River, Ah-Nab-Awen Park, and the entire surrounding area.

To learn more about the Opening Celebration and the numerous other attractions you'll find at ArtPrize 2024 from September 13–28, follow ArtPrize on social media or visit artprize.org .

SOURCE ARTPRIZE