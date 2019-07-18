DALLAS, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eno's Pizza Tavern – a neighborhood establishment with a focus on cracker-thin pizza, locally-sourced ingredients and craft beer selection – announces the grand opening of its third restaurant at The Sound at Cypress Waters, located at 3111 Olympus Boulevard in the Irving/Coppell area. Eno's existing locations include the Bishop Arts District in Oak Cliff and Historic Downtown Forney.

Eno's Pizza Tavern Opens Third Restaurant At Cypress Waters (courtesy of Brian Hutson Photography) Large Rooftop Patio Overlooks North Lake and The Sound Stage & Amphitheater (courtesy of Brian Hutson Photography)

"Eno's is all about providing a laid-back, neighborhood eatery where guests may relax and enjoy a casual meal with family and friends," said Shane Spillers, owner of Eno's. "We are thrilled to bring this experience to Cypress Waters and the neighboring communities of Irving and Coppell. Our guests may look forward to our best bar to-date, along with an expanded menu and unique beverage program. We've been fortunate to collaborate with incredible local talent and are excited to share what we've come up with together."

Eno's at Cypress Waters features 6,500 square feet of space, including an 1,800-square-foot rooftop patio that overlooks North Lake and The Sound Stage & Amphitheater. The space seats a total of 180 patrons. Rooftop guests will enjoy prime viewing of any live concerts during their meal, as well as additional features including: retractable walls and ceilings and climate-control for optimum comfort. The rooftop is also connected to Town Hall – a 3,500 square-foot event space. Reclaimed wood, red leather chairs, brick walls and black steel elements create for a cozy neighborhood vibe throughout the restaurant. Additional nearby amenities include a kids' splash pad, a dog park and large-scale public art to encourage family activities.

Eno's menu is known for its signature cracker-thin pizzas, along with fresh pasta, salads, soups, sandwiches and desserts. Signature menu items include: the Pig Smiley Pizza, which includes Sunnyvale honey, Benton's country ham, as well as Eno's sausage and pepperoni; the Truffle Cheese Bread, served with tomato vodka dipping sauce; as well as The Perfect Picnic, which features rotating artisanal meats, Hard Eight BBQ selection, gourmet cheeses, grapes, lemon pepper cracker, Calabrese peppers and house-made jam.

The Cypress Waters location features an expanded menu, new items including: the house-made Crispy Cheese Croquetta, which includes herbed mozzarella, marinara and Calabrian aioli; and the Tavern Burger, which includes Texas beef, Calabrian aioli, cheddar and house-made pickles. Lunch specials are offered Monday through Friday until 3 p.m., and include an 8-inch Pizza and Caesar Salad or Cup of Soup for under $10. An assortment of gluten-free, vegetarian and Keto menu options are also available.

Additionally, Eno's at Cypress Waters has launched a unique beverage program, featuring seasonal brews from Four Corners, Community, Peticolas and more – paired with assorted menu items. The beverage program also features wines from next-door neighbor Landon Winery.

Eno's at Cypress Waters is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For those looking for takeout options, Eno's Side Dough will launch next month, which delivers food and beverages (including beer and wine) to nearby homes. For more information, please visit enospizza.com and follow Eno's on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

