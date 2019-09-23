enosix, Inc. Announces Release of Enosix Connect at SAP TechEd in Las Vegas, Unveiling a New Integration Platform for SAP ERP and SAP S/4HANA®

CINCINNATI, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- enosix Inc., an SAP partner, and innovative provider of integration solutions for businesses that use SAP solutions, today announced the release of ENOSIX CONNECT, a patent pending communication protocol and framework that delivers real-time, bi-directional access to complex ERP business processes and data natively within today's cloud-based systems of engagement.

"Supporting businesses world-wide that use SAP ERP and SAP S/4HANA®, enosix has proven that our innovative framework is becoming an integration standard for businesses moving their customers' experience to the cloud," said Gerald Schlechter, CTO, enosix. "enosix delivers a new standardized method for connecting – not collecting – data, and offers customers a modern object-oriented, real-time integration framework."

enosix will be the platinum sponsor at the SAP TechEd conference in Las Vegas September 24-27. Attendees can visit enosix at booth 517.

About enosix

enosix, founded in 2014, provides integration solutions between front-end platforms and SAP systems to unlock data and surface business process without the use of traditional middleware or ETL tools. Our products were created by former SAP executives who had a vision for a smarter integration. Our framework integrates and automates complex business processes across boundaries resulting in accelerated implementation and immediate value for the enterprise.

