eNotaryLog Now Offers Member Discount to the State Bar of Wisconsin

TAMPA, Fla., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eNotaryLog (eNL) is excited to announce its affinity membership in the State Bar of Wisconsin marketplace. With over 37 states having remote online notarization (RON) laws and secure identity verification part of our digital-first world, it's a natural fit to provide an online notarial solution to Bar members.

As the first to offer, State Bar of Wisconsin members receive a discount on online notary services on the eNotaryLog platform, which is on the list of Approved Technology Providers for remote online notarization maintained by the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions.

"With a focus on simplifying the digital signing process coupled with a high level of security around the transaction, eNotaryLog is committed to the legal industry," said Strategic Account Executive Diana Jansen. "We help attorneys move their current, paper-based systems to secure online workflows."

State Bar of Wisconsin members can access the Membership Discount Programs on the Bar website to get started and view additional details in the InsideTrack newsletter .

