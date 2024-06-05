Enough with Predictions and Hot Takes. Jellyfish Launches GitHub Copilot Dashboard to Measure Adoption, Utilization, and Impact of GenAI

The first dashboard on the market that helps engineering teams accurately measure the impact of GitHub Copilot within their organization.

BOSTON, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jellyfish , a leading Engineering Management Platform, today announced the launch of the first Github Copilot Dashboard that measures the quantitative impact of GitHub Copilot on engineering team effectiveness.

Through their research for the 2024 State of Engineering Management Report , Jellyfish found that 9 out of 10 engineering organizations are using GenAI. However, there's a disconnect between leadership and their teams: 76% of executives believe their team has embraced AI, while only 52% of engineers say the same. This lack of alignment shouldn't be a surprise—there's currently no effective, widely adopted way to measure and manage AI adoption in engineering, never mind impact.

While some teams may survey engineers to learn how they use AI, sentiment alone is not enough. The key to effectively incorporating AI into your processes and securing the needed investment is an objective measurement of its actual impact.

The right metrics ensure that engineers are given impactful tasks and see the value in their work. Moving forward, companies must be able to effectively measure their team's adoption of AI and — more importantly — the technology's impact on building better products and shipping them faster.

"We are all attempting to understand the true impact of GenAI coding tools. Leadership and the board are trying to understand how much value AI delivers. Our teams want to know how it will impact their career," said Krishna Kannan, Head of Product at Jellyfish, "That's why we built our Copilot Dashboard that accurately measures the impact of GenAI tools."

The Copilot Dashboard helps engineering organizations use the right metrics to measure not only their team's adoption of Copilot but, more importantly, the technology's impact on things like cycle time, code commits, and overall delivery acceleration. Jellyfish's Copilot Dashboard allows customers to answer:

Adoption: We are paying for Copilot, is my team using it?

Utilization: How effective is Copilot overall for my developers, and does it differ with specific coding languages or editors?

Allocation: Cohorted reporting for Copilot users, giving customers a quick and easy way to view and analyze data for the custom cohort of Copilot users on their team

Impact: Reporting providing customers unique visibility into how Copilot is driving change within their organization, including:
Understanding and reporting on the ROI of Copilot
Identifying changes in the developer and team workflows
Finding opportunities to maximize the usage of Copilot.

: Reporting providing customers unique visibility into how Copilot is driving change within their organization, including:

The Copilot Dashboard joins the long list of exciting innovations to the Jellyfish platform, including Jellyfish DevEx, a recent qualitative addition to the company's product suite. This tool gives engineering leaders a complete picture of their organizations' health. These product developments continue to progress Jellyfish's mission to build better engineering teams by increasing the understanding, visibility, and effectiveness of engineering as a whole, solving the complex challenges engineering organizations face.

About Jellyfish

Jellyfish is the leading Engineering Management Platform that enables leaders to align engineering work with strategic business objectives. By analyzing engineering signals and contextual business data, Jellyfish provides complete visibility into engineering organizations, their work, and how they operate. Companies like Hootsuite, Priceline, and PagerDuty use Jellyfish to optimize the allocation of engineering resources to focus their teams on what matters most to the business. For more information, visit www.jellyfish.co .

