Enova Decisions Partners with DecisivEdge to Empower Lenders to Give Consumers Greater Access to Credit

CHICAGO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova Decisions, an analytics and decision management company, and DecisivEdge, a software engineering company, today announced a strategic partnership to enable lenders to accelerate digital transformation quickly, scale operations and provide more flexible financing options to their customers. Enova Decisions is part of Enova International, a leading machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) powered financial services company.

DecisivEdge's Lending & Leasing as a Service (LLaaS) equips midsize direct and indirect lenders with enterprise technology to streamline the entire loan process, from origination to collections. Enova Decisions' modern decision engine, Enova Decisions Cloud™, gives lenders the ability to optimize key risk decisions throughout the loan process through ML. Their combined technologies and services will allow lenders to accelerate digital transformation and fine-tune operations in order to: efficiently onboard new customers, effectively manage their portfolio and quickly launch new products while mitigating risk.

"We are excited to form a strategic partnership with Enova Decisions," said Sukumar Narayanan, President of DecisivEdge. "Our best-in-class loan originations and servicing platform combined with Enova Decisions' flexible rules engine will offer lenders a solution that will propel their portfolio growth with a high degree of confidence in the quality of loans booked," said Narayanan.

With unique expertise in the non-prime market, Enova Decisions provides lenders with access to the most predictive non-traditional and alternative credit data for decisioning. As a result, lenders have the tools and support needed to profitably meet the credit demands of the underserved market.

"Enova Decisions' cutting-edge technology, machine learning and AI have enabled us to make better lending decisions while also closing the world's credit gap," said Jim Granat, Senior Vice President, Enova Decisions. "Our strategic partnership with DecisivEdge will empower other lenders to do the same."

About Enova Decisions

Enova Decisions is an analytics and decision management technology company that was formed in 2016 to help organizations make smarter, faster fraud, credit and collections decisions about customers and consumers across the risk spectrum through big data, machine learning and the cloud. For more information, visit www.enovadecisions.com .

About DecisivEdge

DecisivEdge is a software engineering company that engineers best-in-class technology solutions for its clients in North America and India. DecisivEdge uses its deep domain expertise and technology chops to engineer best-in-class technology solutions for Banks, Specialty Lenders and Healthcare organizations. With offices in the U.S., Canada and India, our multinational team helps clients in North America and India find, develop, and sustain a competitive advantage. DecisivEdge has been in business over 13 years, employs over 125 technology professionals, has brought 10+ products from concept to market, and successfully executed over 125 technology projects. For more information, visit www.decisivedge.com .

