Enova Decisions Partners with RIBBIT.ai to Empower Lenders with Smarter, Faster Financial Decisioning

CHICAGO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova Decisions, an analytics and decision management company, and RIBBIT.ai, a provider of open banking behavioral data analytics, today announced a strategic partnership that makes it possible for the delivery of RIBBIT.ai bank insights to clients using the Enova Decisions platform.

Enova Decisions' modern decision engine, Enova Decisions Cloud™, enables lenders to optimize key fraud and risk decisions throughout the financing process through machine learning (ML). RIBBIT.ai combines the unprecedented 99% coverage of bank accounts with innovative artificial intelligence (AI) decisioning to produce smarter financial outcomes. With these combined capabilities, lenders will be able to efficiently onboard, evaluate, underwrite and facilitate payments for all applicants in real-time.

"Due to the pandemic, lenders are looking to go upstream to the bank account to access the recency and accuracy of bank data," said Shawn Princell, CEO of RIBBIT.ai. "Our integration with Enova Decisions will deliver deep behavioral insights on all user bank accounts, regardless of how the user provides their bank account data."

With unique expertise in the non-prime market, Enova Decisions gives lenders access to the most predictive non-traditional and alternative credit data for decisioning. Integrating this data with first-party data and data provided by RIBBIT.ai allows lenders to profitably meet the financing demands of customers across the risk spectrum.

"Analytics and AI is the core of everything we do. Partnering with a like-minded company like RIBBIT.ai will empower lenders to reap the benefits of AI without the heavy investment," said Jim Granat, senior vice president, Enova Decisions.

About Enova Decisions

Enova Decisions is an analytics and decision management technology company that was formed in 2016 to help organizations make smarter, faster fraud, credit and collections decisions about customers and consumers across the risk spectrum through big data, machine learning and the cloud. For more information, visit www.enovadecisions.com .

About RIBBIT.ai

RIBBIT.ai behavioral analytics harness the predictive power of open banking and payment data to promote financial inclusion, qualify credit applicants, onboard bank accounts, and authorize payments. Instantly deploy our actionable intelligence throughout the underwriting waterfall with an unprecedented coverage of 99% of bank accounts. For more information, visit www.RIBBIT.ai .

