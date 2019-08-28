eNOVA Helps 48 Children Get Off to a Great Start This School Year

eNOVA's Operation Backpack was a company-wide initiative pioneered by members of the eNOVA Culture Action Team. The focus of Operation Backpack was to help support children with limited financial means get the school supplies needed to start the school year right. "This is enough for 2 classrooms full of students," said Dr. Ronnie Estrict, East Orange Campus High School Principal. "On behalf of our students, thank you."

eNOVA supports Life Sciences by creating and delivering information to healthcare professionals about the latest advances in science and medicine. "Our company values align to helping others succeed," said Bob Muratore, Managing Partner. To that end, Tracy Doyle, Managing Partner, added, "Our commitment to giving back and our team's spirit in driving this initiative really demonstrates how our team lives them. We are all so proud to support 48 children."

