Enova Illumination Donates Battery-Operated Surgical Headlights to Hospitals in Puerto Rico Following Earthquakes

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova Illumination's battery-operated, high-powered LED surgical headlights are designed for surgeons who need powerful lighting and freedom of movement in the operating room, and no one needs that more than surgeons in Puerto Rico following recent 6.4 and 5.9 magnitude earthquakes that left two-thirds of the island without power.

In response to the earthquakes, Enova Illumination and its medical foundation, the Enova Mission Foundation, donated 10 of its Qubit LED surgical headlights to hospitals in Puerto Rico experiencing power outages. The headlights, which will be delivered by Footprint Project, a Minneapolis based non-profit, will be distributed to clinics and hospitals who desperately need lighting to perform much-needed surgeries for the people of Puerto Rico.

"Enova's headlights are critical to the success of our work and the work of the doctors now working in many tent hospitals here in Puerto Rico," said Jonah Sargent from FootPrint Project. "Doctors need light to perform surgery. Without adequate light, people will die."

"Our mission is simple, when disasters strike, doctors and relief responders need surgical headlights that can be powered without an electrical outlet," said Roger Heegaard, president of Enova Illumination. "Our headlights are used by the advanced medical core of the US military because they are so dependable and powerful. We are honored to donate our headlights to the doctors and aid workers in Puerto Rico that are in such desperate need."

The Enova Mission Foundation supports medical missions and disaster relief work around the world. Hundreds of doctors, dentists, and relief workers have used the Enova LED surgical headlights to perform surgeries in remote communities and areas affected by natural disasters.

About Enova Illumination: Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Enova Illumination has been innovating and mastering LED illumination for over 15 years for a variety of surgical practices. Committed to innovation, Enova and has since added luxury loupes, micro-cameras, and microscopes to their line of products. Enova Illumination is focused on improving the healthcare and medical/dental outcomes throughout the world by providing medical devices that "help doctors see better so they can perform better." Visit www.goenova.com for more information.

