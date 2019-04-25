Enova Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

CHICAGO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology and analytics company offering consumer and small business loans and financing, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

"Our first quarter results demonstrate our continued ability to deliver meaningful growth with efficient marketing while leveraging our sophisticated analytics, flexible online operating model and quality balance sheet to deliver strong bottom line results that exceeded expectations," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "We believe our focused growth strategy, ongoing diversification and scalable online model coupled with prudent management of the business will ensure long-term, sustainable and profitable growth."

First Quarter 2019 Summary

Total revenue of $293 million in the first quarter of 2019 increased 15% from $254 million in the first quarter of 2018.

in the first quarter of 2019 increased 15% from in the first quarter of 2018. Gross profit margin was 52.6% in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 57.3% in the first quarter of 2018.

Net income of $35 million , or $1.02 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019 increased from $28 million , or $0.81 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2018.

, or per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019 increased from , or per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2018. First quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $75 million , a non-GAAP measure, increased from $68 million in the first quarter of 2018.

, a non-GAAP measure, increased from in the first quarter of 2018. Adjusted earnings of $40 million , or $1.16 per diluted share, a non-GAAP measure, in the first quarter of 2019 increased from adjusted earnings of $35 million , or $1.02 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2018.

"We are pleased to report another quarter of financial results that either met or exceeded our expectations," said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. "The solid growth in the first quarter was combined with continued stable credit performance, which is reflected in our strong gross margins, leading to record first quarter profitability. The fundamentals of our operating model and balance sheet flexibility leave us well positioned to continue this momentum as we execute on the opportunities ahead of us."

Enova ended the first quarter of 2019 with unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $93 million. As of March 31, 2019, the company had total debt outstanding of $792 million, which included $99 million outstanding under Enova's $350 million securitization facilities. During the first quarter, Enova generated $221 million of cash flow from operations.

Outlook

For the second quarter of 2019, Enova expects total revenue of $265 million to $285 million, GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.41 to $0.63, adjusted EBITDA of $45 million to $55 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.48 to $0.70. For the full year 2019, Enova expects total revenue of $1.25 billion to $1.31 billion, GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.83 to $3.48, adjusted EBITDA of $237 million to $267 million and adjusted earnings per share of $3.17 to $3.82.

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Management believes that presentation of non-GAAP financial information is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Combined Loans and Finance Receivables

The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova's consolidated balance sheet since both revenue and cost of revenue are impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Earnings Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which provides a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as the Adjusted Earnings Measures, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of each of these expense items.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes and stock-based compensation. In addition, management believes that the adjustments for lease termination and cease-use costs and losses on early extinguishment of debt shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare our financial results during the periods shown without the effect of the expense items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA Measures are used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





March 31,



December 31,





2019



2018



2018

Assets























Cash and cash equivalents(1)

$ 92,829



$ 69,900



$ 52,917

Restricted cash(1)



25,391





34,765





24,342

Loans and finance receivables, net(1)



815,856





703,076





859,946

Income taxes receivable



20,672





—





28,914

Other receivables and prepaid expenses(1)



29,354





22,164





29,983

Property and equipment, net



50,522





47,698





49,553

Operating lease right-of-use assets



21,453





—





—

Goodwill



267,013





267,013





267,013

Intangible assets, net



2,987





4,058





3,255

Other assets(1)



12,342





9,526





12,262

Total assets

$ 1,338,419



$ 1,158,200



$ 1,328,185

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Accounts payable and accrued expenses(1)

$ 87,434



$ 70,473



$ 89,317

Operating lease liabilities



38,731





—





—

Income taxes currently payable



—





257





—

Deferred tax liabilities, net



41,132





17,087





33,171

Long-term debt(1)



791,908





754,650





857,929

Total liabilities



959,205





842,467





980,417

Commitments and contingencies























Stockholders' equity:























Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 35,339,678, 34,340,242 and 34,856,553 shares issued and 33,683,763, 33,862,388 and 33,584,606 outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively



—





—





—

Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding



—





—





—

Additional paid in capital



51,638





32,671





48,175

Retained earnings



371,086





294,215





336,415

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(12,251)





(4,322)





(13,805)

Treasury stock, at cost (1,655,915, 477,854 and 1,271,947 shares as of March 31, 2019 and 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively)



(31,259)





(6,831)





(23,017)

Total stockholders' equity



379,214





315,733





347,768

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,338,419



$ 1,158,200



$ 1,328,185















(1) Includes amounts in wholly owned, bankruptcy-remote special purpose subsidiaries ("VIEs") presented separately in the table below.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

The following table presents the aggregated assets and liabilities of consolidated VIEs, which are included in the Consolidated Balance Sheets above. The assets in the table below may only be used to settle obligations of consolidated VIEs and are in excess of those obligations.





March 31,



December 31,





2019



2018



2018

Assets of consolidated VIEs, included in total assets above























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 420



$ —



$ 210

Restricted cash



23,167





26,746





22,168

Loans and finance receivables, net (includes allowance for losses of $27,227, $24,471 and $27,255 as of March 31, 2019 and 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively)



280,711





278,272





318,961

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



5,914





1





2,712

Other assets



2,737





155





2,544

Total assets

$ 312,949



$ 305,174



$ 346,595

Liabilities of consolidated VIEs, included in total liabilities above























Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 2,711



$ 1,677



$ 3,087

Long-term debt



178,841





214,459





223,368

Total liabilities

$ 181,552



$ 216,136



$ 226,455



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





March 31,





2019



2018

Revenue

$ 293,183



$ 254,298

Cost of Revenue



139,045





108,553

Gross Profit



154,138





145,745

Expenses















Marketing



23,662





27,736

Operations and technology



29,600





25,538

General and administrative



29,573





26,921

Depreciation and amortization



4,184





3,838

Total Expenses



87,019





84,033

Income from Operations



67,119





61,712

Interest expense, net



(19,500)





(19,673)

Foreign currency transaction loss



(143)





(2,088)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



(2,321)





(4,710)

Income before Income Taxes



45,155





35,241

Provision for income taxes



10,138





7,343

Net Income

$ 35,017



$ 27,898

Earnings Per Share:















Net income per common share:















Basic

$ 1.05



$ 0.83

Diluted

$ 1.02



$ 0.81

Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic



33,481





33,669

Diluted



34,421





34,572



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2019



2018

Cash flows provided by operating activities

$ 221,080



$ 153,002

Cash flows used in investing activities















Loans and finance receivables



(99,271)





(108,081)

Property and equipment additions



(4,884)





(3,349)

Other investing activities



—





24

Total cash flows used in investing activities



(104,155)





(111,406)

Cash flows used in financing activities



(77,913)





(40,608)

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



1,949





5,533

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



40,961





6,521

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



77,259





98,144

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 118,220



$ 104,665



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION (dollars in thousands)

The following table presents information on Enova's domestic and international operations for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018.





Three Months Ended

March 31,





















2019



2018



$ Change



% Change

Domestic:































Revenue

$ 257,988



$ 212,966



$ 45,022





21.1 % Cost of revenue



113,871





88,113





25,758





29.2

Gross profit

$ 144,117



$ 124,853



$ 19,264





15.4

Gross profit margin



55.9 %



58.6 %



(2.7) %



(4.6) % International:































Revenue

$ 35,195



$ 41,332



$ (6,137)





(14.8) % Cost of revenue



25,174





20,440





4,734





23.2

Gross profit

$ 10,021



$ 20,892



$ (10,871)





(52.0)

Gross profit margin



28.5 %



50.5 %



(22.0) %



(43.6) % Total:































Revenue

$ 293,183



$ 254,298



$ 38,885





15.3 % Cost of revenue



139,045





108,553





30,492





28.1

Gross profit

$ 154,138



$ 145,745



$ 8,393





5.8

Gross profit margin



52.6 %



57.3 %



(4.7) %



(8.2) %

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA (dollars in thousands)

The following table shows loans and finance receivables and related loan loss activity, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances, for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018.

Three Months Ended March 31,

2019



2018



Change

Cost of revenue

$ 139,045



$ 108,553



$ 30,492

Charge-offs (net of recoveries)



162,250





118,705





43,545

Average combined loans and finance receivables, gross:























Company owned(a)



998,662





831,299





167,363

Guaranteed by Enova(a)(b)



26,855





32,143





(5,288)

Average combined loans and finance receivables, gross(a)(c)

$ 1,025,517



$ 863,442



$ 162,075

Ending combined loans and finance receivables, gross:























Company owned

$ 957,257



$ 817,359



$ 139,898

Guaranteed by Enova(b)



22,296





26,594





(4,298)

Ending combined loans and finance receivables, gross(c)

$ 979,553



$ 843,953



$ 135,600

Ending allowance and liability for losses

$ 142,665



$ 115,693



$ 26,972

Combined originations(d)

$ 542,256



$ 557,424



$ (15,168)



























Loans and finance receivables ratios:























Cost of revenue as a % of average combined loans and finance receivables, gross(a)(c)



13.6 %



12.6 %



1.0 % Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average combined loans and finance receivables, gross(a)(c)



15.8 %



13.7 %



2.1 % Gross profit margin



52.6 %



57.3 %



(4.7) % Allowance and liability for losses as a % of combined loans and finance receivables, gross(c)(e)



14.6 %



13.7 %



0.9 %













(a) The average combined loans and finance receivables, gross, is the average of the month-end balances during the period. (b) Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the credit services organization (or CSO), which are not included in Enova's financial statements. (c) Non-GAAP measure. See the above discussion for additional information regarding combined loans and finance receivables. (d) Represents loans and finance receivables originated by Enova and third-party lenders through the CSO and includes renewals of existing origination agreements to customers in good standing. The disclosure is statistical data that is not included in Enova's financial statements. (e) Allowance and liability for losses as a percentage of combined loans and finance receivables, gross, is determined using period-end balances.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Adjusted Earnings Measures





Three Months Ended





March 31,





2019



2018

Net Income

$ 35,017



$ 27,898

Adjustments:















Lease termination and cease-use costs(a)



726





—

Loss on early extinguishment of debt(b)



2,321





4,710

Intangible asset amortization



268





267

Stock-based compensation expense



3,074





2,433

Foreign currency transaction loss



143





2,088

Cumulative tax effect of adjustments



(1,519)





(1,979)

Discrete tax adjustments(c)



(141)





—



















Adjusted earnings

$ 39,889



$ 35,417



















Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.02



$ 0.81



















Adjusted earnings per share

$ 1.16



$ 1.02



Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended





March 31,





2019



2018

Net Income

$ 35,017



$ 27,898

Depreciation and amortization expenses



4,184





3,838

Interest expense, net



19,500





19,673

Foreign currency transaction loss



143





2,088

Provision for income taxes



10,138





7,343

Stock-based compensation expense



3,074





2,433

Adjustments:















Lease termination and cease-use costs(a)



370





—

Loss on early extinguishment of debt(b)



2,321





4,710



















Adjusted EBITDA

$ 74,747



$ 67,983



















Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:















Total Revenue

$ 293,183



$ 254,298

Adjusted EBITDA



74,747





67,983

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue



25.5 %



26.7 %













(a) In the first quarter of 2019, the Company recorded impairment charges of $0.4 million($0.3 million net of tax) to operating right-of-use lease assets and $0.3 million ($0.3 million net of tax) to leasehold improvement assets related to its decision to cease use and sublease a portion of a leased office space. (b) In the first quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2018, the Company recorded losses on early extinguishment of debt of $2.3 million ($1.8 million net of tax) and $4.7 million ($3.7 million net of tax), respectively, related to the repurchase of $44.1 million principal amount of securitization notes and the repurchase of $50.0 million principal amount of senior notes . (c) In the first quarter of 2019, the Company recognized $0.1 million of interest income on a tax refund received as a result of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands)

Estimated Adjusted EBITDA and Earnings Per Share For 2019

The following tables reconcile estimated Income from operations to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure and diluted income per share to adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure:





Estimated Results





Three Months Ended June 30, 2019





Low



High





Unaudited

Income from operations

$ 37,900



$ 47,900

Depreciation and amortization



4,300





4,300

Stock-based compensation expense



2,800





2,800

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 45,000



$ 55,000























Estimated Results





Year Ended December 31, 2019





Low



High





Unaudited

Income from operations

$ 208,150



$ 238,150

Depreciation and amortization



17,350





17,350

Stock-based compensation expense



11,500





11,500

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 237,000



$ 267,000























Estimated Results





Three Months Ended June 30, 2019





Low



High





Unaudited

Diluted income per share

$ 0.41



$ 0.63

Adjustments:















Intangible asset amortization



0.01





0.01

Stock-based compensation expense



0.08





0.08

Cumulative tax effect of adjustments



(0.02)





(0.02)

Adjusted earnings per share

$ 0.48



$ 0.70























Estimated Results





Year Ended December 31, 2019





Low



High





Unaudited

Diluted income per share

$ 2.83



$ 3.48

Adjustments:















Loss on early extinguishment of debt



0.07





0.07

Intangible asset amortization



0.03





0.03

Stock-based compensation expense



0.33





0.33

Lease termination and cease-use costs



0.02





0.02

Cumulative tax effect of adjustments



(0.11)





(0.11)

Adjusted earnings per share

$ 3.17



$ 3.82



