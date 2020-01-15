Enova To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology and analytics company offering consumer and small business loans and financing, today announced the company's fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

Enova will host a conference call to discuss its results at 4 p.m. Central Time / 5 p.m. Eastern Time the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Enova Investor Relations website at http://ir.enova.com, along with the company's earnings press release and supplemental financial information.

The U.S. dial-in for the call is 1-855-560-2575 (1-412-542-4161 for non-U.S. callers). Please ask to be joined to the Enova International call. A replay of the conference call will be available until February 5, 2020, at 10:59 p.m. Central Time / 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, while an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Enova Investor Relations website for 90 days. The U.S. dial-in for the conference call replay is 1-877-344-7529 (1-412-317-0088). The replay access code is 10138505.

About Enova

Enova (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading provider of online financial services to non-prime consumers and small businesses, providing access to credit powered by its advanced analytics, innovative technology, and world-class online platform and services. Enova has provided more than 6 million customers around the globe with access to more than $20 billion in loans and financing. The financial technology company has a portfolio of trusted brands serving consumers, including CashNetUSA®, NetCredit® and Simplic®; two brands serving small businesses, Headway Capital® and The Business Backer®; and offers online lending platform services to lenders. Through its Enova Decisions™ brand, it also delivers on-demand decision-making technology and real-time predictive analytics services to clients. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com

SOURCE Enova International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.enova.com

