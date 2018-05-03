Enova To Present at the Needham Emerging Technology Conference

CHICAGO, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology company offering consumer and small business loans and financing, today announced that Steve Cunningham, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Needham Emerging Technology Conference on Wednesday, May 16th at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time in New York City. 

A live audio webcast and archive of Enova's presentation will be available on the company's website at http://ir.enova.com

About Enova

Enova (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading provider of online financial services to non-prime consumers and small businesses, providing access to credit powered by its advanced analytics, innovative technology, and world-class online platform and services. Enova has provided more than 5 million customers around the globe with access to more than $20 billion in loans and financing. The financial technology company has a portfolio of trusted brands serving consumers, including CashNetUSA®, NetCredit®, On Stride Financial®, Pounds to Pocket®, QuickQuid® and Simplic®; two brands serving small businesses, Headway Capital® and The Business Backer®; and offers online lending platform services to lenders. Through its Enova Decisions™ brand, it also delivers on-demand decision-making technology and real-time predictive analytics services to clients. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com.

 

