Enovix Equips Its Advanced Silicon-Anode Lithium-ion Battery Production Facility in Fremont, California

Enovix has designed, produced, and shipped an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery that combines increased energy density and high cycle life. Its proprietary 3D cell architecture enables Enovix to use silicon as the only active lithium cycling material in the anode. The company has advanced battery development agreements with several category-leading mobile device companies.

The Enovix production process is designed to leverage much of the conventional lithium-ion battery manufacturing process. It includes the same electrode fabrication process and the vast majority of pouch packaging and formation, to which Enovix adds pre-lithiation. The company has applied an innovative approach, developing proprietary production tools that are 'drop-in' replacements for the winding or cut-and-stack tools in conventional pouch lithium-ion battery cell assembly. Enovix has been awarded 89 patents and has over 50 more applications pending, reflecting its breakthroughs in both battery design and production. For more information, go to www.enovix.com.

