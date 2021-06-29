Enovix to Host Advanced Battery Production Showcase

FREMONT, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enovix Corporation ("Enovix"), the leader in the design and manufacture of 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, today announced that it will host an "Advanced Battery Production Showcase" on July 15, 2021. The virtual event, which will start at 9:00 am PDT / 12:00 pm EDT, is open to the public and will feature presentations and Q&A with Enovix leadership. Additional details and registration can be found at www.enovix.com/showcase.

Courtesy of Enovix Corporation

The event will be broadcast live from Enovix's factory in Fremont, California, the first facility in the world to be capable of volume production of advanced Lithium-ion batteries with a 100% active silicon anode using its 3D cell architecture. Enovix has designed, developed and sampled advanced Lithium-ion batteries with energy densities five years ahead of current industry production.

"I'm excited to introduce Enovix and our talented team to the world," said Harrold Rust, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enovix. "Industries of the future require better batteries—and we have the leading Li-ion battery technology now. Building and scaling a 100% active silicon anode has long been the goal of the battery industry because it dramatically increases performance."

Enovix's proposed merger with Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: RSVA, RSVAU, RSVAW), announced in February 2021 (the "Business Combination"), is expected to close in July of 2021. The combined company will retain the name Enovix Corporation and will remain listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbol "ENVX."

About Enovix

Enovix is the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The company's proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is building an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. for volume production. The company's initial goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable widespread utilization of renewable energy. For more information, go to www.enovix.com .

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. ("RSVAC") is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. RSVAC's mission is to provide fundamental public technology investors with early access to an excellent Silicon Valley technology company with a focus on green energy, electrification, storage, Smart Industry (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and the new automated-manufacturing wave. For more information, go to www.rodgerscap.com .

