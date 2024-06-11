Enovox and ImIn Announce Multi-Million Dollar Partnership to Revolutionize Workforce and Contact Center Engagement

ATLANTA, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enovox, LLC, a minority-owned and led business consulting firm, has announced a multi-million-dollar strategic investment in ImIn, Inc., a minority, woman-owned and led tech start-up, to fuel innovation and growth in their respective technology services industries. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in the companies' shared commitment to break down barriers and challenge the status quo, while also providing high-quality products and delivery to government and private-sector customers.

ImIn provides a marketplace for hours through its on-demand employee scheduling app that empowers workers to set their own hours, fulfill customer service commitments, and reclaim lost revenue from employee absenteeism, amongst other benefits.

"We are proud to announce our strategic investment in ImIn and support their mission to compel innovation and advancement in the technology space," said Lin Dennis, Managing Partner of Enovox, LLC. "As a minority-owned business, we understand the importance of investing in and empowering fellow entrepreneurs. Through this partnership, we aspire to create new opportunities for success and inspire others to do the same."

The Enovox and ImIn alliance is poised to deliver unparalleled value to enterprises by enhancing efficiency, productivity, and employer satisfaction through state-of-the-art workforce management solutions. Enovox's deep industry knowledge and strategic insights combined with ImIn's advanced technology platform, primes the partnership to bring transformative changes to how businesses manage their workforce and deliver contact center solutions.

"We are thrilled to partner with Enovox and benefit from their support and guidance as we continue to innovate and grow," said Lauren Wilson, Founder & CEO of ImIn, Inc. "This investment is a testament to the power of collaboration and the potential for minority-owned businesses to drive positive change and create new opportunities. We look forward to the exciting journey ahead."

For more information about Enovox and ImIn, visit www.enovox.com or www.imin2.com.

About Enovox



Enovox is a strategic business consulting firm that connects potential with possibilities to organizations dedicated to building equitable outcomes, unlocking disruptive innovation, and designing lasting pathways of impact on culture. The firm has contributed to the implementation of innovative technology for clients, sustainability of efficient call center operations, and overwhelmingly positive results in customer experience.

About ImIn



ImIn provides a marketplace for hours through its on-demand employee scheduling app that empowers workers to set their own hours, fulfill customer service commitments, decrease employee attrition rates, explore innovative staffing solutions, provide flexible schedule options for employees, streamline the hiring process, and reclaim lost revenue from employee absenteeism. Beyond the aforementioned capabilities which result in substantial fiscal benefits, the ImIn platform also aids organizations with improved employee flexibility and employee satisfaction.

Media Contacts:

Enovox

Carla Williams

Chief Commercial Officer

984-304-9506

[email protected]

ImIn

Lauren Wilson

CEO

404-539-6300

[email protected]

SOURCE Enovox