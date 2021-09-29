Enovum launches its phase 1 in Montreal, with transparent colocation services

Enovum offers affordable and transparent colocation services at its flagship data center in the heart of Montreal. Clients are empowered by access to a control portal which provides them with real-time data and advanced analytics on their utilization. This layer of transparency allows customers to efficiently optimize their deployment and maximize the performance of their data center services.

"Our team has been involved in the data center industry since 1999, when we started our managed hosting services provider, GloboTech Communications. With clean hydroelectricity and an advanced telecommunications network, Montreal is a prime choice to build our data center," stated Pierre-Luc Quimper, CEO and Founder of Enovum. "The demand for customer-centric data center services continues to be strong. We have met this need by adding an unprecedented layer of transparency for our customers," concluded Quimper.

Enovum's facility boasts 70,000 square feet of infrastructure with move-in space availability for a total of 187,500 square feet. It is fully customizable, from cabinet design to tailor-made data halls. Enovum has access to the major local carriers with diverse dark fibre paths, and a 100% carrier-neutral location. Phase 1 has 1.5 MW of electrical capacity.

"With our experience and reputation, we sold out the first phase of our data center during prelaunch. We have already started our second phase with delivery expected in Q1 2022," explained Anthony Lévesque, Vice President of Operations at Enovum.

In the coming years, 5G networks, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and the continuing digital transformation of global economies will require a rapid data center build-out. Enovum is strategically positioned to significantly benefit from the high performance computing market growth.

Upon completion of all phases, this $200 million project will deploy up to 24 MW of renewable hydroelectricity available for data center services.

About Enovum Data Centers:

Enovum Data Centers builds and manages mission-critical digital infrastructure, powered by renewable hydroelectricity, in its Montreal flagship facility. From single cabinets to hyperscalers, Enovum is vertically integrated to deliver speed, connectivity options and quality with a robust infrastructure. Enovum is transparent: no cross-connect fees and live monitoring of your environment within your space. Enovum has access to all the major carriers locally with multiple redundant dark fibre paths and a 100% carrier-neutral location.

Follow us:

Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Youtube

SOURCE Enovum Data Centers

Related Links

http://www.enovumdc.com/

