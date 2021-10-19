Enpal secures EUR 150m investment from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 for fight against the climate crisis

BERLIN, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just weeks before world leaders gather at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow in November to discuss measures to address the climate crisis, German solar start-up, Enpal , today announces that it has closed a EUR 150m investment from SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The investment concludes Enpal's Series C financing round. The company recently raised EUR 100m from prominent investors, among others HV Capital and SolarCity co-founder Peter Rive. Founded only in 2017, Enpal has become a market leader in residential rooftop solar in Germany with over 10,000 customers. Today's announcement marks another strong sign that investors are joining the fight against the climate crisis.

"The fight against climate change is one of the biggest challenges of humankind, and truly our moonshot mission", said Enpal founder Mario Kohle. "Our dream is to bring a solar system on every roof, battery storage into every home, an electric car in front of every door, and to connect all people from all walks of life to a sustainable community. We are excited and humbled to have SoftBank Vision Fund 2 on board and supporting our mission to make clean energy easy, affordable, and accessible for everyone."

"Rising electricity prices and increasing demand mean renewable energy adoption is rapidly becoming mainstream," said Yanni Pipilis, Managing Partner for SoftBank Investment Advisers. "We believe Enpal offers customers an all-in-one solar solution, lowering the barriers to entry for consumers. It's great to be working with Mario and the Enpal team to make more households energy independent."

About Enpal

Founded only in 2017 by Mario Kohle, Viktor Wingert and Jochen Ziervogel, Enpal is now a market leader for solar solutions for homeowners in Germany, with over 10,000 customers. What makes their product special is that Enpal offers PV systems on a subscription basis. This eliminates high investment costs for homeowners. After 20 years of operation, the system can be purchased for only one euro. For prospective customers, Enpal offers a comprehensive package including consultation and planning. The installation is carried out by Enpal installers or certified partners. From initial contact until the expiry of the subscription, Enpal takes care of everything, which makes the whole process easy for homeowners. Enpal's goal is to supply one million households with their own solar systems by the end of the decade.

Press Contact

Adriana Maria Hofer

Press & Communications

[email protected]

Tel: +49 30 200053796

SOURCE Enpal