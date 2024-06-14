ENPH Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Enphase Energy, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) between February 7, 2023 and April 25, 2023. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by July 29, 2024.

For more information, and to join the Enphase Energy, Inc. class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=25593 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected].

The Rosen Law Firm is investigating allegations that Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) misled investors regarding its business operations.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning: (1) a decrease in battery shipments to Europe and California; (2) slowdown in battery deployment and adoption; (3) longer transition period with Net Energy Metering ("NEM") 3.0; and (4) slower output of inverters manufactured by the new US base manufacturing lines. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Enphase Energy, Inc. The deadline to file a motion to be appointed as lead plaintiff is July 29, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=25593.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

