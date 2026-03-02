Enphase Energy, Inc. Stockholders Have Rights - Stockholders Who Lost Money Investing in ENPH Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) securities between April 22, 2025 and October 28, 2025. Enphase is a global energy technology company focusing on solutions for solar generation, storage, and communication.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

Whas it the class period? April 22, 2025 – October 28, 2025

What are the allegations? Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Misled Investors Regarding its Ability to Manage its Channel Inventory

According to the complaint, during the class period defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Enphase overstated its ability to manage its channel inventory; (ii) Enphase overstated its ability to mitigate effects arising from the termination of the 25D Credit (which allowed homeowners to deduct 30% of costs of clean energy property they install at their homes) on December 31, 2025 instead of December 21, 2032; and (iii) accordingly, Enphase overstated its financial and operational prospects.

Plaintiff alleges that on October 28, 2025, Enphase reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 and held a related earnings call. Among other items, Enphase's management reported that it expected 2025 to close on a weak note, with elevated channel inventory resulting in lower battery storage shipments in the fourth quarter, and that the expiration of the 25D Credit would negatively impact revenues for the first quarter of 2026. On this news, Enphase's stock price fell $5.56 per share, or 15.15%, to close at $31.14 per share on October 29, 2025.

What can shareholders do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Enphase Energy, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by April 20, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

To be notified if a class action against Enphase Energy, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Robbins LLP