enquos Total Health now available for web and mobile platforms

With overweight and obese people making up a majority of Americans, interest in improving one's diet and fitness has been steadily on the rise. Health and fitness experts are accustomed to tracking daily inputs of weight, steps, and calories, but most people fail with diets and fitness programs and don't know why. "Even little things make a difference in a diet's success. It's easy to get demoralized if you don't know why a diet isn't working or how to improve your results," said Shahin.

The need for more structured information inspired the creation of enquos Total Health. Total Health offers convenient integration of nutrition, exercise, sleep, and weight tracking tools; simplifies the process by connecting to multiple devices, like scales, heart rate monitors, and activity trackers, and focuses on inputs of information to give actionable recommendations. Through analyzing inputs, Total Health's new Insights tool highlights the specific changes which will help users meet their goals.

Total Health is particularly beneficial for women looking to lose weight after pregnancy or for medical needs with its suggestions on how to obtain essential nutrients, limit wasted calories, and find ways to eat healthier. Others benefiting from Total Health's extended nutritional & fitness information are those with intensive training programs, medical necessity or specific diets (low fat, keto or low carb).

