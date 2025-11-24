Enquyst Technologies Demonstrates First-in-Class, Chromatography-free Downstream Processing of a Monoclonal Antibody (mAb) with its Patented Isoelectric Point Purification (IPP) Technology Platform and Announces Receipt of a National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceutical (NIIMBL) Led Gates Grand Challenge Program Award

LOWELL, Mass., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past several decades, chromatography has been the central downstream processing technology for the purification of monoclonal antibodies and other biotherapeutics. A traditional mAb downstream process (DSP) requires three cost-intensive chromatographic steps, namely Protein A affinity, anion exchange, and cation exchange, in combination with other technologies to produce the desired antibody product.

In a recent internal study comparing traditional chromatography downstream processing with IPP downstream processing to isolate and purify a trastuzumab biosimilar, Enquyst was able to demonstrate that its IPP technology platform was able to meet or exceed results in the removal of Host Cell Protein (HCP) and Host Cell DNA (HC DNA) impurities, while increasing product yield. With further optimization of its IPP technology platform, Enquyst believes it can surpass these already promising results to deliver a new standard in purity and reduced DSP costs for biotherapeutics. "These results clearly demonstrate the potential that our IPP technology platform has to transform the landscape of biomanufacturing", said Dr. Jason Criscione, Founder and CSO of Enquyst Technologies. "We are excited to continue to push the limits of the technology to solve challenges and address unmet needs in the downstream processing of mAb and advanced therapy medicinal products."

This paradigm-shifting data paves the way for Enquyst to deliver on its early technical milestones as a key technology partner of the NIIMBL-led team that was recently awarded $10.5M in funding through the Gates Grand Challenges Program to advance exceptionally low cost mAb manufacturing (https://www.niimbl.org/news/team-led-by-niimbl-is-selected-for-gates-grand-challenge-10-5-million-funding-award). Enquyst will be using these funds to scale up its IPP technology platform to enable large-scale, continuous mAb manufacturing.

Further to these exciting developments, Enquyst is now preparing to deliver its first research-use only IPP systems to its collaboration partners and customers starting in 2026.

Enquyst Technologies is a private biotechnology company that is disrupting the way that biological drugs are manufactured. Enquyst's mission is to develop next-generation biomanufacturing and in-line analytical technology solutions to enable continuous manufacturing and to give the growing diversity of life-changing and curative treatments a viable path to the clinic with affordable costs.

