ENR Designates Four Layton Projects As 'Best Of The Best' In Arts, Tenant Improvement And Manufacturing

"Each year Layton competes against several hundred projects from the top commercial construction companies across the United States, and we come away winners because of the dedication and skills of our project teams," said President and CEO David S. Layton. "We are proud of our teams who worked so hard to deliver these projects consistent with our values of constructing with integrity and applying the concepts of the Layton Way. Impressive."

ENR's annual Best Projects award program honors the best construction projects and the companies that designed and built them across the United States. Independent juries of industry leaders in design and construction from each of ENR's 10 regional editions judge submitted projects using five criteria, including safety, innovation and teamwork. ENR is presenting the awards in ceremonies nationwide and profiling each of the best projects in print and online.

Layton's winning projects by region as well as descriptions of each follow below.

Best Project Winners by Region

Mountain States 2019 Best Projects Awards

UVU Noorda Center for the Performing Arts

Orem, Utah

Cultural/Worship

This project was also selected by ENR as Best Overall Project nominee.

Dental Select

Sandy, Utah

Interior/Tenant Improvement

Biomerics

Salt Lake City, Utah

Manufacturing

Amazon Fulfillment Center

Salt Lake City, Utah

Manufacturing (merit award)

ENR Southwest 2019 Best Projects Awards

Central Admixture Pharmacy Services

Phoenix, Arizona

Manufacturing

Amazon Fulfillment Center

Las Vegas, Nevada

Manufacturing (merit award)

ENR Southeast 2019 Best Projects Awards

North Alabama Medical Center

Florence, Alabama

Healthcare (merit award)

Project Descriptions

UVU Noorda Center for the Performing Arts

The Noorda Center for the Performing Arts at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, provides world-class arts experiences for students, patrons, and the regional community.

The state-of-the-art center features dynamic performance spaces and versatile student learning spaces that facilitate collaboration between programs and competency in multiple disciplines.

The 132,000-square-foot center features a 500-seat proscenium theater with a 75-foot fly loft, paint frame pit, and an orchestra pit for live musical performances and opera, and a 900-seat concert hall with adjustable acoustic reflectors and curtains. The hall also serves as Utah Valley's home for the Utah Symphony.

The center also has a multipurpose lobby space, choral recital hall, instrument ensemble, rehearsal/events room, a dance theater including a full catwalk system, 27 practice spaces, 27 teaching studios, production and recording space, piano and computer labs, visual arts display areas, and conference rooms.

Dental Select

Dental Select in Sandy, Utah, was a first-generation tenant improvement project of a 25,054 square-foot single floor. The tenant was occupying an out-of-date office space and wanted a fresh new look consistent with their corporate branding to help attract employees and to impress clients. Project management and cost cutting was required when the project came in over budget. Layton's ICS business worked through various VE ideas and costs to eventually reduce the cost of the project by almost $200,000.

The design of the building is an ideal example of the trend of weaving branding elements throughout the space. Dental Select was so committed to, in the words of the owner, "make this space their brand" that they tasked their marketing department with the management of the construction process. Brand elements included splashes of design in their signature corporate yellow, a yellow band running the perimeter and the naming of conference rooms after famous rebels to fit in with their corporate vision. The tenant added their own branding on certain white walls to really make the office feel like their space.

Amazon Fulfillment Center (Salt Lake City)

The 855,000 square-foot Amazon Fulfillment Center was constructed in 12 months and sits on 70 acres near Salt Lake City's logistics hub, located west of Salt Lake City International Airport. The project was developed by Seefried Industrial Properties, Inc. for the owner MPLD Husky, LLC / USAA Real Estate Company.

The fulfillment center includes 2.3 million square feet of finished floor space. It also features four mezzanines containing products, which are moved along a system of conveyors and then packaged and prepared for shipping. Some of the unique features of the Amazon Fulfillment Center include more than 200 concrete tilt panels lifted in place, with the heaviest weighing 225,000 pounds. Layton Construction and our subcontractors imported 324,000 tons of structural fill to create the building pad in 17 days, working 24 hours per day. The project has more than 13,000 pieces of steel; 9,600 of which are beams supporting the mezzanine floors; 66 dock doors; and 1.8 million square feet of pavement.

Biomerics

Specializing in the development and production of medical devices, Biomerics made the decision to relocate their corporate offices to Salt Lake City. The building they purchased desperately needed repairs and lacked the ability to address the needs of a growing organization. Through due diligence of the design team, we were able to develop a program that could utilize and bring new life back into the aging facility which entailed not only renovating the industrial space but adding square footage as well. The total square footage of the building, including the addition, is 85,000.

Layton's ICS business performed the tenant improvement of the existing building providing corporate offices, engineering offices, clean room manufacturing spaces (Class ISO and 100K level), and research and development labs. A completely new mechanical system was installed (including the addition of chillers, boilers, cooling tower, air handling units, deionized water systems and both compressed air and purified breathable air systems) as well as structural upgrades, reworked electrical systems and new restrooms.

Central Admixture Pharmacy Services (CAPS)

The new Central Admixture Pharmacy (CAPS) facility represents a major investment in the Phoenix pharmaceutical market. The 249,000 square foot building includes 16,000 square feet of clean room manufacturing, 23,000 square feet of controlled access support spaces, 25,000 square feet of lab and administration, and 135,000 square feet of warehouse/distribution space. There is an additional 45,000 square feet of shell space for future growth.

This facility represents a significant expansion for CAPS and their production of sterile pharmaceutical compounds for use in hospitals and healthcare centers. The new facility includes ISO 7 certified cleanrooms, which meet all requirements of a 503B compounding pharmaceutical facility. One of the first of its kind in the Phoenix market, this new facility is anticipated to result in approximately four hundred high paying jobs in positions such as pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, chemists and microbiologists.

Amazon Fulfillment Center (Las Vegas)

The 855,000 square-foot Amazon Fulfillment Center was constructed in 10 months and sits on 71 acres in North Las Vegas near the famous Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The project was developed by VanTrust Real Estate.

The new fulfillment center will bring approximately 1,500 jobs to North Las Vegas and will move millions of packages each year.

The fulfillment center includes 2.3 million square feet of finished floor space. It features four mezzanines containing products, which are moved along a system of conveyors and then packaged and prepared for shipping. It also includes an elevated processing level and office space. The fulfillment center is equipped with conveying systems, automatic sorting capabilities and advanced robotics to retrieve and distribute products throughout the facility.

Some of the unique features of the Amazon Fulfillment Center include 196 concrete tilt panels lifted in place with the heaviest panel weighing 250,000 pounds; 9,600 steel beams; 65 dock doors; and 1.7 million square feet of pavement.

North Alabama Medical Center

North Alabama Medical Center is a greenfield replacement hospital in rural Florence, Alabama, serving a primary market of five surrounding counties in south-central Tennessee, northwest Alabama, and northeast Mississippi. The building is a five-story vertical design, structured to permit future vertical expansion. The site also includes a connected Medical Office Building and a future Cancer Center.

The project included 30 exam rooms, an ER, full-service imaging/diagnostics (Nuclear Med, CT, MRI, X-Ray, echo/stress, ultrasound, etc.), 14 Operating Suites including Hybrid OR, open-heart ORs, DaVinci robotics, ortho and vascular specialty ORs, etc. with a full-service pharmacy and lab including cytology, histology, microbiology, grossing, etc., dietary department, central energy plant and 263 licensed beds including ICU, CCU, pediatric, labor & delivery, c-section, postpartum, level 1 & 2 nurseries, medical-surgical, in-patient dialysis, oasis care suite and residency program.

