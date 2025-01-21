A Real Estate Brokerage Designed For Agents to Thrive In An Evolving Industry

SEATTLE, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENRG Realty, a next-generation real estate brokerage, proudly announces its launch in Ohio. Founded by industry veterans Peter and Erinn Nobel, ENRG Realty is poised to evolve the typical real estate brokerage model by enabling agents with the resources, guidance and opportunity to grow their business in ways traditional brokerages can't provide.

With decades of combined experience at leading real estate firms, Peter and Erinn bring a wealth of expertise in operational excellence, agent growth, and fostering an inclusive culture. Their leadership at companies like eXp Realty, where they oversaw large-scale agent onboarding and operational systems, and Real Brokerage, where they developed scalable growth strategies, has equipped them to build a brokerage model tailored to support today's entrepreneurial agents needs for a changing industry.

ENRG Realty launches in Ohio, empowering agents with tools, training, and a collaborative community to thrive. Post this

"We're not just building a brokerage; we're building a community where agents thrive together," said Erinn Nobel, Co-Founder and President. "Our focus is on quality over quantity, ensuring that every agent who joins ENRG Realty benefits from a high-touch, high-value experience."

ENRG Realty offers a unique blend of technology, comprehensive training programs, a culture rooted in collaboration and the opportunity to build wealth. By elevating the agent experience, ENRG Realty ensures its real estate professionals have everything they need to deliver exceptional service to clients.

"ENRG Realty was developed with one mission in mind: to help agents grow their business without limits," said Peter Nobel, Co-Founder and CEO of ENRG Realty. "Over the past year, we've been uncompromising in our efforts to carefully design a brokerage that provides the tools, training, and culture needed for agents to thrive in an ever-changing market and industry."

As ENRG Realty enters Ohio, it invites real estate professionals who are ready to elevate their careers to connect with the team.

