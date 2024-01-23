ENRG Realty Launches Today

23 Jan, 2024

The next evolution in real estate brokerage allows agents to build revenue share without recruiting other agents.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ENRG Realty, the next evolution in online real estate brokerage, proudly announces the company's official launch. The founding team at ENRG Realty, Peter and Erinn Nobel, are real estate experts and respected industry leaders with decades of experience as agents, brokers, technology designers, and culture builders. ENRG's compensation plans are reimagined solutions that offer financial choice and allow every agent to be successful without recruiting other agents.

Erinn Nobel, President
Peter Nobel, Chief Executive Officer
"Unlike the current trend among the fastest-growing brokerages, ENRG Realty is reshaping the narrative. We believe in empowering our agents to focus on what they do best – serving consumers and selling homes. By eliminating the requirement for agents to recruit others for profit, we prioritize a business model centered on individual success and client satisfaction," said Peter Nobel, chief executive officer of ENRG Realty. "We're not just playing the same game as other online brokerages; we're changing it."

ENRG Realty is also introducing the industry's first referral-only revenue share, Connect & Thrive™, a re-imagined financial model that allows agents to build revenue share without recruiting other agents. ENRG agents can stay focused on serving clients and selling real estate.

ENRG Realty offers real estate professionals:

More Choice. Transparent, thoughtfully constructed agent financial plans ensure no changes or surprising fees in the future and a clear path to retirement for every agent.

Experienced Broker Support. Our expertly trained Designated Brokers provide compliance, training, and contract oversight to ensure agents have the daily brokerage support they need.

Concierge-Style Service. Agents get all the benefits of a boutique brokerage feel and a dedicated support team.

Company Stock. Agents can maximize their earning potential through ownership.

A Culture of Belonging. An environment where sharing open feedback is encouraged and creates a sense of belonging.

"ENRG Realty is on a mission to create something special," said Erinn Nobel, president and chief culture officer of ENRG Realty. "We're not content with being just another brokerage—we're dedicated to creating an environment where every agent belongs and their success is valued and actively supported. We are creating a culture where every individual thrives, and collective success is the heartbeat of our vision."

About ENRG Realty:
ENRG Realty is a real estate brokerage committed to reshaping the industry through a model that blends the best of boutique concierge-style service with the convenience and efficiency of an online brokerage. With a focus on empowering agents and meeting the unique needs of every client, ENRG Realty is set to redefine the real estate experience. Learn more at WWW.ENRG.REALTY or email [email protected].

